Serena Williams elevates style quotient as she flaunts dark green velvet dress at Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week

Serena Williams has continued to turn heads at Paris Fashion Week with her sartorial elegance. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently attended French luxury giant Balmain's Womenswear show, where she donned a black top tucked into a dark green velvet dress with a matching blazer and black ankle boots.

Williams debuted a new hairdo as well, rocking a platinum blonde bob. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses and a mini clutch.

At the show, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was seated next to Brazilian footballer Neymar, who is also renowned for his sense of fashion.

Balmain's creative head Olivier Rousteing also ensured there was a tribute to Ukraine during the show, in a display of solidarity with the country amid its conflict with Russia.

Williams, meanwhile, has been enjoying her time at Paris Fashion Week. A few days ago, she walked the ramp for Off-White, the Italian luxury fashion label founded by late friend Virgil Abloh.

The 40-year-old's love for fashion and glamor is no secret and she owns her own clothing line, "S by Serena." On the court, her outfits have stood out, with Nike often designing custom dresses for the American with her input.

No timeline on Serena Williams' return to tennis

Serena Williams at the 2021 Australian Open.

While Serena Williams has been enjoying her time away from tennis, her fans are eagerly awaiting news of her comeback. The American is not on the entry list for the Indian Wells Open, which begins next week.

Williams hasn't played a competitive match since injuring her leg during her first-round match at Wimbledon last year. In December, she withdrew from the 2022 Australian Open, stating she wasn't ready to compete as yet.

Sister Venus Williams has also spent the last few months on the sidelines. The seven-time Grand Slam champion last featured at the Chicago Open in August.

The Williams sisters have been a huge part of the WTA tour for more than two decades and their prolonged absence has certainly had an impact.

