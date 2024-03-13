Serena Williams endorses Selena Gomez and her mother Mandy Teefey's mental fitness brand Wondermind after investing $5 million in company

Serena Williams has endorsed Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey's mental fitness brand Wondermind.

Gomez and her mother Mandy were recently in attendance at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, Texas. There, the 31-year-old singer and actress spoke at length about the reason behind creating Wondermind, which is branded as the world's first mental fitness ecosystem.

"It honestly stemmed from a conversation that we both had with each other and it was about our journeys and we ended up relating a lot to each other and it was a turning point and I think it was more like 'how can we do that for other people?,'" Gomez said.

She also said that the idea of Wondermind came from her and Mandy wanting to facilitate open conversations between mothers and daughters.

"It just stemmed from us really wanting to help other moms and daughters to have like real open honest conversations that turned into this," Gomez added.

Former WTA World No. 1 and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena illiams took to social media to endorse Wondermind. She shared the video of Gomez's speech at the SXSW conference on her Instagram stories.

Serena Williams' Instagram post endorsing Wondermind

In August 2022, Williams had invested $5 million in Wondermind through Serena Ventures, the former tennis player's venture capital firm.

Serena Williams was one of multiple tennis superstars who lit up the 96th Academy Awards

Serena Williams at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

The recently-concluded Oscars, which was the 96th edition of the prestigious award ceremony, had 3 tennis icons in attendance; Serena Williams was one of them.

The 42-year-old took the Vanity Fair Oscars party by storm as she arrived in a strapless dress designed by Off-White. She paired the black, red and white dress with matching gloves. Williams also wore an Audemars Piguet watch and jewelry designed by Messika.

She shared a collection of photos of herself from the party on social media as well, with a caption in which she tagged Off-White.

"That pre carpet glow," Williams wrote in an Instagram post.

20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer was also present at the Oscars along with his wife Mirka. The Swiss opted for a black and white look, as he combined a white suit jacket with black pants. Black shades and a black bow tie completed his look. His wife Mirka wore a long, black dress.

Also in attendance was 2008 French Open winner Ana Ivanovic. She attended the event with her husband and German football icon Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas