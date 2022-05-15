Serena Williams' engagement ring among most expensive celebrity engagement rings

Serena Williams' engagement ring is one of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings.

The ring that she received from her now-husband Alexis Ohanian is estimated at 12 carats and has a large emerald-cut diamond, with one smaller gem on each side.

This ring is valued at around $2 million and there are a few engagement rings valued higher than it.

The South China Morning Post compiled a list of the most expensive celebrity rings and Williams' ring is included in it. The costliest ring that features on the list is that of Hollywood legend Grace Kelly.

She was given an emerald-cut diamond engagement ring by her husband Prince Rainier of Monaco, which was valued at $4 million at the time. The two got married in 1956 so the current value of the ring is several times higher.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton also features on the list. The Dutchess of Cambridge has the same engagement that was worn by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. The sapphire ring is valued at $550,000. Other celebrities who are on the list include Jennifer Lopez, Hilary Duff, Katie Holmes, Kate Upton, Ciara, Paris Hilton, Blake Lively and Elizabeth Taylor.

Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian in 2017

Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on November 16, 2017 which was nearly a year after the latter proposed to her in Rome. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion gave birth to their daughter Olympia in September 2017.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Serena said that wants to have more kids in the future.

"I definitely want to have more kids, I'm just trying to find that balance. I don't know, it's always like, OK, are we ready?" Williams said. "And I know the clock is ticking so I'm just like OK, I need to figure out when that's going to be, but hopefully soon when I will feel no pressure."

Serena Williams has been out of action since her first-round match at Wimbledon last year when she was forced to retire due to an injury. As a result, her ranking has fallen to 248th in the world.

The 40-year-old is yet to announce when she will return to action. However, she did post a video of herself on Instagram. So it may not be too long before we see Williams back on the WTA tour.

