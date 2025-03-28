Serena Williams enjoys quality shopping time with daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams recently enjoyed a fun shopping trip with her daughters, Olympia and Adira. The former tennis star visited a Janie and Jack store with her children, and shared glimpses of the outing with fans.

Williams welcomed her elder daughter Olympia in 2017, when she was at the top of the tennis world. In 2023, a year after her retirement, the American welcomed her second daughter Adira.

In March, Williams worked on her first campaign with both Olympia and Adira, as the trio collaborated with clothing brand Janie and Jack. Recently, as their collection went live, Williams and her daughters enjoyed a shopping trip to a Janie and Jack store, and the tennis star shared glimpses of their outing on Instagram.

Stills from Serena Williams' Instagram story (@serenawilliams)

Williams' collaboration with Janie and Jack features swimwear, resort apparel, and accessories for kids up to 12-years-old. This marks the first time the tennis star has forayed into children's clothing, having previously worked on only clothes and sportswear for adults.

Serena Williams reflects on her Janie and Jack collection and working with her daughters

Serena Williams at the New York Times Annual DealBook Summit (Image Source: via Getty)

After announcing her collaboration with Janie and Jack, Serena Williams revealed via WWD:

"Quite frankly, I'm always there (at Janie and Jack). My agent called me and asked, 'What do you think about Janie and Jack?' I always post pictures of my kids and they're always in Janie and Jack. Maybe I posted a picture and they saw it, and we've been trying to do something together.

When I had Adira, this was a perfect time to do something. I love them [Janie and Jack]. They're at my local mall. I like to go there and shop. It was very authentic and very normal.”

Williams went on to add that the collaboration gave her a chance to work with her older daughter, saying,

"I actually asked her (Olympia). There were some choices. When we were narrowing down the collection, I actually asked her which one she liked better. Thankfully it was the same one I liked better.”

Over the course of her tennis career, Williams established herself as one of the greatest of all time, winning 23 singles Grand Slam titles. Since retiring, the American has focused her talents on her venture capital firm Serena Ventures and beauty brand Wyn Beauty among other things.

