Serena Williams' ex-coach applauds Coco Gauff's father for 'best decision' of his life after American's shock coaching shake-up before US Open

Coco Gauff's decision to rope in Gavin MacMillan as part of her coaching team with the US Open round the corner has been backed by Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci. Macci hailed Coco's dad Cori for making the "best decision in his life" for the two-time Grand Slam champion.

Macci opined that MacMillan would be able to sort out Gauff's serving woes with a fresh approach, explaining that the 21-year-old would be exposed to a new kind of learning, which would be different from the past.

MacMillan's knowledge of joint angles and soft tissue would make Gauff's serve "click" according to the legendary coach. Gavin MacMillan, who is the founder and CEO of Sport Science Lab, is a biomechanics expert who joined Aryna Sabalenka's coaching team back in 2022.

Rick Macci @RickMacci Cori Gauff just made the best decision in his life for Coco. By hiring Gavin Mcmillan this can be solved real quick and make her serve click. What she hears will be 100% different than anything then in the past. He knows the issue and understands joint angles and soft tissue.

Rick Macci's message assumes significance in light of Coco Gauff's coaching shake-up just before the start of the New York Major. Matt Daly, who was part of her team during her French Open triumph, has now been replaced by Gavin MacMillan.

Despite reigning supreme at Roland Garros, Gauff has struggled with her second serve, which has let her down at crucial times.

Gauff, who has served a whopping 320 double faults this season, is on top of the WTA players' list in this regard by a wide margin. The latest instance of an inconsistent serve leading to a defeat was when 16 double faults contributed to a 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 loss to Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals at Cincinnati.

"Dad Cori Gauff understands he has the best athlete on the planet" - Rick Macci exudes confidence in Coco Gauff's abilities ahead of US Open

Gauff is aiming to put her serving woes behind her ahead of the US Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has received a shot in the arm ahead of the US Open with Rick Macci, describing the American youngster as "the best athlete on the planet".

As part of a social media message addressed to Coco Gauff's dad, Cori, Macci exuded confidence that the forehand and serve issues that have hampered the two-time Grand Slam champion will soon become a thing of the past.

"Everything is difficult before it becomes easy. Dad Cori Gauff understands he has the best athlete on the planet and her mental strength is like granite. The forehand and serve issues will soon become history and number one and double-digit slams no longer a mystery. @Coco Gauff," Macci wrote on X.

The legendary coach struck a philosophical note, stating that everything was difficult before it became easy, while going on to predict that the WTA No. 1 ranking and double-digit Grand Slam wins were both within Gauff's grasp.

Rick Macci, who was instrumental in moulding the careers of Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams during their formative years, has consistently lauded Coco Gauff's skills.

