Serena Williams' ex-coach, Daria Saville & tennis world send heartfelt messages to Russian-born Daria Kasatkina as she announces Australian residency

Russian-born Daria Kasatkina recently announced that she has been granted Australian residency. This news was met with an outpouring of support for the 27-year-old from the tennis community, including former coach of Serena Williams, Rennae Stubbs, Daria Saville, and others

Kasatkina was born in Tolyatti, Russia and has represented the country on the professional tennis circuit since 2011. She has also represented Russia in the Billie Jean King Cup and helped her team secure their first title since 2008

Recently, Daria Kasatkina took to social media and announced that she has officially become a permanent resident of Australia.

"I am delighted to let you all know that my application for permanent residency has been accepted by the Australian Government. Australia is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home," Kasatkina wrote.

Kasatkina expressed that from this point forward she will represent Australian in professional tennis.

"As part of this, I am proud to announce that I will be representing my new homeland, Australia, in my professional tennis career from this point onwards," she added.

"🇦🇺 ," Kasatkina captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to Kasatkina gaining permanent residency in Australia, several tennis players and others from from the tennis world extended their congratulations and support for her. They wrote:

"Omggggg i was right! Lol 😂 so happy to see this! WELCOME MATEEEE!!! ❤️ ❤️❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 🇦🇺 ," Rennae Stubbs commented.

"new neighbour 🤍 ," Daria Saville wrote.

"❤️ ," Eva Lys commented.

"This is gonna be fun 🥰 🥰 So many avocado toasts will be consumed between us 😂 @natalia_zabiiako," Arina Rodionova wrote.

Screen grab of players' comments under Daria Kasatkina's post [Image Source: Instagram]

Daria Kasatkina last competed at the 2025 Miami Open, where she was seeded 12th. She began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first round bye and lost to wild card Hailey Baptiste in her opening match.

Daria Kasatkina will next compete at Charleston Open 2025

Daria Open was the runner-up at Charelston Open 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Daria Kasatkina will next compete at the 2025 Charleston Open, which is scheduled to take place from March 31 to April 6, 2025. The matches at the tournament will be played on the outdoor green clay courts at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina. The former World No. 8, is seeded fifth at the tournament and will kick off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

In 2024, Kasatkina was seeded fourth and began her Charleston Open run by defeating Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 0-6, 6-1 in the second round and she then overcame 15th seed Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-4 in the third round.

In the quarterfinals, Kasatkina triumphed over Jaqueline Cristian 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3, and then secured a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5) win over top seed Jessica Pegula in the semifinals to advance to the final.

In the championship match, the 27-year-old faced Danielle Collins but missed out on claiming the title, finishing as the runner-up after losing to the American 2-6, 1-6.

In addition to Daria Kasatkina, players such as defending champion Collins, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Zheng Qinwen, Belinda Bencic, and Sofia Kenin, among others, will also be participating in the 2025 Charleston Open.

