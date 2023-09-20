Serena Williams' ex-coach fondly recalls Billie Jean King's iconic 'Battle of the Sexes' on its 50th anniversary

Rennae Stubbs, former coach to Serena Williams, warmly reminisces about Billie Jean King's iconic victory in the 'Battle of the Sexes' match, marking its 50th anniversary.

On Wednesday, former Australian tennis player Rennae Stubbs shared a post on her Instagram story commemorating Billie Jean King's victory in that historic match five decades ago.

The picture depicted Billie Jean being carried by a group of men on a litter, receiving royal treatment. Stubbs captioned the image with a heartfelt "Thank You Billie!!!"

Billie Jean King. battle of the sexes

The "Battle of the Sexes" is most notably associated with a historic event that took place in 1973 at the Houston Astrodome. It featured a match between 55-year-old Bobby Riggs and 29-year-old Billie Jean King, which she ultimately won in three sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

This widely televised spectacle garnered approximately fifty million viewers in the United States and an astonishing ninety million viewers globally. King's victory marked a significant milestone in the broader societal acceptance of women's tennis.

King considered the match to be far more than a mere spectacle. She believed that defeating Riggs held immense significance not only for women's tennis but also for the broader women's liberation movement.

"I thought it would set us back 50 years if I didn't win that match. It would ruin the women's tour and affect all women's self-esteem," she said eventually.

“I've had so many women tell me how it changed their lives” - Billie Jean King reflects on her iconic victory in the 'Battle of The Sexes' as it marks its 50th anniversary

2023 US Open - Day 13 Billie Jean Moffitt

The recent US Open celebrated 50 years of gender pay equality, honoring Billie Jean King's role in championing equal pay in tennis.

King was one of the original nine players who initiated the Virginia Slims Series to address prize money disparities between male and female champions, leading to the formation of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

Three years later, King's victory over Bobby Riggs in the 'Battle of the Sexes' match at the Houston Astrodome became a landmark moment in the fight for women's rights.

In a People magazine interview reflecting on her victory over Riggs, Billie Jean King expressed that she believed the win instilled self-confidence in women, empowering them to seek what they desired, such as raises at work.

The tennis legend, who clinched an impressive 39 Grand Slam titles (12 in singles, 16 in women's doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles), shared that numerous women have approached her, sharing how this pivotal moment impacted their lives and the lives of the women who preceded them.

"It gave women self-confidence to ask for what they want and need because we're taught not to. They ask for raises," King said.

"I've had so many women tell me how it changed their lives or their grandmother's life or whoever; just the different generations it's covered, I still do interviews for 10-year-olds that bring it up in their reports for school," she added.