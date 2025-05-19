Serena Williams' ex-coach gives verdict on Jannik Sinner after World No. 1's crushing loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci recently hailed Jannik Sinner's runner-up finish at the 2025 Italian Open. Sinner, the reigning ATP No. 1, was defeated 7-6(5), 6-1 by Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the event's Masters 1000 tournament on Sunday, May 18.
Macci's praise stemmed particularly from the fact that the tournament marked the Italian's comeback after a three-month absence from the tour. Sinner settled with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for a three-month suspension over his indirect role in getting contaminated by a performance-enhancing substance in early 2024.
The veteran tennis coach, who coached both Venus and Serena Williams during their childhood, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:
"Sinner and his comeback was beyond expectation after being on a 3 month forced vacation playing bold with no hesitation booking a finals reservation and now the French open his next destination. @janniksin"
Jannik Sinner's Italian Open campaign was definitely promising, but the way it ended in the final against Carlos Alcaraz was an indication of the Spaniard's superiority on clay. While delivering his runner-up speech, Sinner himself named Alcaraz as the favorite for the men's singles title at the 2025 French Open.
"You are the strongest player on clay" - Jannik Sinner to Carlos Alcaraz after Italian Open final loss
Sinner delivered his runner-up speech in Rome in Italian. During the speech, the three-time Major champion not only congratulated rival Alcaraz on winning the Italian Open title, but also called the Spaniard the best men's claycourt player in contemporary tennis. Sinner predicted that Alcaraz is likely to successfully defend his French Open title as well.
"Carlos, well done to you and your team. You will definitely be the favorite when we get to Paris. You are the strongest player on clay. Congratulations to you and good luck for the rest of the season," Sinner said (translated from Italian).
Alcaraz voiced high praise for Sinner later, pretty much along the same lines as Rick Macci did through his X post. The Spaniard told the Italian:
"I can't imagine how tough and difficult it was for you, for your family, for your team, and coming back to the tour here at your home, really special tournament for you, I know it and making such a great performance during the whole tournament, making the final here, so I have to congratulate you because it is amazing what you have done with your team."
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds respectively in the 2025 French Open's men's singles draw, which means there's a likelihood of the two clashing again at Roland Garros, but not before the final.