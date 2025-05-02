Serena Williams' ex-coach makes bold claim about Coco Gauff and also explains family's unique role in helping her

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci, has hailed Coco Gauff's elite family genetics and called her the best athlete on the WTA Tour. The American recently eliminated Iga Swiatek in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, to enter the final of the Madrid Open.

Gauff, entered Madrid after a quarterfinal finish in Stuttgart. She started her campaign by breezing past Ann Li, Belinda Bencic and Mirra Andreeva in the initial few rounds and then humbled the defending champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinal.

Popular tennis coach Rick Macci praised her family background and genetics after Gauff reached her first final in Madrid. He labelled the American as the best athlete on the WTA Tour.

"Her family genetics is off the charts and many just do not understand. Her little bro even makes her look slow! She has so many gifts you cannot teach. She has the daily double as Coco has a backbone made of Granite and she is the best WTA athlete on the Planet," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci said

Rick Macci is a seven-time USPTA national coach of the year award winner. He has trained players such as Andy Roddick, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Jennifer Capriati. He likes to keep up with the latest updates in tennis and share his opinion about the best players on tour.

Meanwhile, Gauff is through to the second final of the season in Madrid, having previously clinched the 2025 United Cup with Team USA. During a recent conversation with Vogue, the youngster revealed how her siblings play a crucial role in her life and help her to stay grounded on tour.

"My brothers, Codey and Cameron, are definitely my biggest support and they always root for me. And humble me. When I do well, they’re still going to make fun of me. And when I do bad, they’re still going to make fun of me," Coco Gauff said.

"Sometimes, when you’re competing, you feel like you’re putting your whole life into whatever match you’re playing, and that the odds are life or death, that’s what’s on the line. But obviously, it’s not. Having people like them around makes you feel that pressure less," Gauff added.

Gauff will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Madrid Open on Saturday. While the Belarusian has won two titles in Madrid, the American will be chasing her first title at the WTA 1000 event.

Coco Gauff's younger brother Codey Gauff is a budding baseball player

Coco Gauff and her younger brother Codey Gauff - Image Source: @CodeyInstagram

Coco Gauff's brother , Codey Gauff, is slowly making a name for himself in baseball. The 17-year-old recently committed to the University of Missouri’s NCAA Division 1 baseball team and is working hard to grow his game.

Coming from a highly athletic family, Coco Gauff and Codey Gauff's talent is no surprise. Their mother, Candi Gauff, was a former heptathlete who nurtured their talent from an early age in sports.

Gauff also has a second younger brother named Cameron Gauff, who is around 11-years-old. Codey and Cameron are often seen supporting Gauff during her significant matches on the tour.

