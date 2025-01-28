Serena Williams' ex-coach makes his feelings known about Madison Keys & Jannik Sinner after pair's Australian Open triumph

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, shared his thoughts on Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner after their impressive victories at the 2025 Australian Open, marking the season’s first Grand Slam.

The 29-year-old American captured her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday, January 25, by defeating three-time Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling final. In a hard-fought and grueling battle, Keys emerged victorious in three sets, securing the win with a scoreline of 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

On January 28, veteran coach Rick Macci shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) congratulating Madison Keys for her impressive athleticism. He also emphasized that her performance could inspire other WTA players to strive for a title as well.

"As I said at the start of the AUSSIE OPEN on the WTA side was wide open. Nobody predicted Madison would have the Keys to drive to victory. Her performance will ignite and motivate unreal belief in others players if she can do it I can do it. @MadisonKeys,” the American coach penned down.

Macci also praised Jannik Sinner, the Men’s singles champion at the 2025 Australian Open. In another post on X, he expressed his amazement at Sinner’s ability to stay composed while facing such aggressive power during his journey to the title. He wrote:

“What I love most about Sinner is the way he has handled himself off the court reacting to the LIONS TIGERS AND BEARS. Great role model on and off the court for young players when faced with what could of been major mental speed bump in his career. @janniksin”

On January 26, the final day of the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner took on second seed Alexander Zverev and secured an impressive victory in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3. With this win, the Italian claimed his third major title in his career.

Madison Keys to play in Qatar Open next; Jannik Sinner withdraws from Rotterdam

Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner carried on their 2025 campaign following their impressive Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open 2025.

Madison Keys is set to compete in the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 in Doha, a WTA 1000 tournament played on hard courts. Scheduled from February 9 to February 15, 2025, the event will see Keys aiming to improve on her recent performances, as she only managed to reach the Round of 32 in each of the past three seasons.

Jannik Sinner was set to participate in the ABN AMRO Open, an ATP 500 hard-court tournament scheduled to take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands, from February 3 to February 9, 2025. However, the Italian, who won the title in Rotterdam last year, has decided to withdraw from the event to take some much-needed rest following a demanding Australian Open campaign.

"After consulting with my team we had to take the difficult decision to withdraw from the ABN AMRO Open,” said Sinner.

He added:

“My body needs time to rest after the long run in Australia. I have great memories from winning the title in front of amazing crowds at Rotterdam Ahoy last year and hope to be back there soon."

