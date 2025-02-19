Serena Williams' ex-coach offers crucial advice to Coco Gauff amid American's concerning losing streak

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci offered important advice to Coco Gauff and expressed confidence in the young American amid her losing streak. The 20-year-old has lost three matches including two campaign-opener losses in the Middle East.

Gauff ended the 2024 season with her biggest title since the 2023 US Open as she won the WTA Finals. She began the 2025 season in a similar impressive fashion helping the USA win the United Cup by bagging her five matches in straight sets including a win over Iga Swiatek.

At the Australian Open, Gauff continued to impress but hit a roadblock against the high-flying Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals. Since then, the 20-year-old has played two and lost two and is facing a slump. She lost 2-6, 5-7 against Marta Kostyuk in Qatar and 4-6, 5-7 against compatriot McCartney Kessler in Dubai.

Rick Macci, Serena Williams' former coach, recently took to X and shared his insights on Gauff's game, offering both technical advice and a message of confidence following her Dubai loss.

"There is a fine line between winning and losing. Coco can steady the ship if as I said the past 3 years rewires the forehand and develops a MODIFIED ATP SWING SCIENCE BASED ON COMPACTION AND FASTER ACTION. Second serve is an easier fix @CocoGauff," he wrote.

Macci, a renowned American tennis coach and seven-time USPTA National Coach of the Year, played a pivotal role in shaping Serena and Venus Williams’ early careers. In the early 1990s, the Williams family moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, where Macci trained the sisters at his academy.

Under his guidance, Serena dominated junior tennis. However, in 1995, their father, Richard Williams, withdrew them from Macci’s academy to coach them independently. Despite occasional disagreements, Macci respected Richard’s approach.

"Everything will be fine with Coco Gauff" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci expresses faith in American's comeback

Coco Gauff at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Despite Coco Gauff's recent setback, Rick Macci, Serena Williams' childhood coach, expressed strong faith in the 20-year-old's resilience, stating on X:

"Everything will be fine and A OK with Coco. From adversity and Defeat triggers more mental strength and technical tweaks in the coming weeks @CocoGauff"

Gauff currently holds a 9-3 record in the 2025 season. Up next, we could see the former US Open champion in action at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells in March.

