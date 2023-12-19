Renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou has said that British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu needs stability in her career and criticised her frequent change of coaches. The former British No. 1 created history when she won the US Open as a qualifier in 2021. But coaching instability and injuries have put her career in a tailspin ever since.

Raducanu split from Sebastian Sachs in the summer this year, the fifth coach who has come and gone since her emergence as a player with potential at Wimbledon two years ago. The former US Open champion has come under fire for the rapid change in her coaches in recent years.

"What hurt her so much is all those changes because you cannot change your tennis project every three months, it doesn't make sense," Mouratoglou, who trained the legendary Serena Williams between 2012 and 2022, told Britain's Sky Sports.

He emphasized the need to “hit the key”, to find someone with whom Raducanu will be able to sail through the bad moments. Could he be that "key"?

"I don't know," he said. "I haven't thought about it but all I can say is is she ready to trust someone? Can she trust a project and to follow that project for long enough to be able to make real progress that she needs to do in order to achieve her potential?"

The renowned coach, who is the brain behind the innovative Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS), a four-day tournament featuring the top ranked players on the ATP Tour, said that though trusting people is not easy, the ability to stick with those who the player believes can get things done is the recipe for success.

"I understand it's not easy to trust someone but that's also what makes the careers of players. They have the ability to stick to people that they believe in, to a project they believe in and not change whenever there is anything wrong because it's a marathon," Mouratoglou said.

Mouratoglou added that Raducanu has suffered a lot both in her tennis, in her results and after that with injuries.

"But I hope she can find some stability around her because without stability she's not going to be able to achieve her potential and that would be sad," he said.

Raducanu to make a comeback at ASB Classic

Raducanu will be back in action at the ASB Classic in Auckland, a WTA-250 event, being held from January 1-7, 2024 that serves as a warm-up to the Australian Open. She has received a wild card for the tournament in which current US Open champion Coco Gauff will be the top seed.

Emma Raducanu at the Australian Open 2023

Raducanu's ranking has nosedived to No. 296 from a high of World No. 10 in July 2022. The 21-year-old has played only a handful of matches this year and has not competed since April. She missed most of the season due to injury and underwent surgery on her wrists and ankle.

The Brit made her Auckland debut this year, sustaining an ankle injury in the second round match against Viktoria Hruncakova. The ASB Classic will also feature former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki and former No. 3 Elina Svitolina, who will continue their comebacks from maternity leave.