Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has 1 word to say about Alexander Zverev's controversial comments on Italian Open balls & opponent

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs recently reacted to Alexander Zverev claiming that the quality of the balls they played with in the quarterfinals clash at the 2025 Italian Open was below par. The German even went on to state that Lorenzo Musetti capitalised on his mistakes after his 6-7(1), 4-6 loss to the Italian.

Ad

The two-time Rome Masters champion broke Musetti's second service game to gain an early 3-1 lead in his match. However, the 23-year-old gradually gained momentum as the match progressed and stunned Zverev to claim a stellar win.

The defending champion, displeased with the results, stated at the post-match press interaction that he felt there were some issues with the size of the balls.

"Balls were a joke today...Players are talking about it all the time.They say we play with the same ball in Monaco, Madrid, Munich. Then we come here and the ball is totally different. The ball is very, very big. It's very difficult to hit winners here. It's just how it is these days," he said.

Ad

Trending

He even went on to claim that Musetti leveraged his slip-ups to win the match.

"I think he plays similarly when he plays on clay all the time. He depends a lot on defense. He depends a lot on the mistakes from other opponents," said Zverev.

Stubbs found this to be quite hilarious and reacted to this interview on X, an excerpt of which was posted by tennis insider Jose Morgado.

Ad

"😂 laughable !"- she posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a recent episode of her podcast, Stubbs also justified how Alexander Zverev doesn't deserve to be World No.2.

"Alexander Zverev doesn't deserve to be number two in the world"- Rennae Stubbs

Alexander Zverev at the Italian Open- Source: Getty

In the latest episode of The Rennae Stubbs Podcast, the Australian elucidated how she believes that Alexander Zverev doesn't deserve to be the World No. 2 in the ATP rankings. She explained how the German hasn't been able to make a mark in big matches, as is expected of him, and hence believes that Carlos Alcaraz is much more deserving of the spot.

Ad

"He doesn't deserve to be number two in the world. He just doesn't. He has not turned up for the big matches...if Zverev does beat Carlos, or if he gets through to the finals here or wins Rome, it's a totally different story. You don't get there without winning a lot of matches. He never wins the big matches," she said.

She also predicted that the conditions might change as the French Open commences, as Zverev and Alcaraz have a minor difference of 735 between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More