Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs clarified why she did not discuss the heckling that 2025 Australian Open runner-up Alexander Zverev faced at the post-match trophy ceremony, in the latest episode of her podcast. On Thursday, January 30, Stubbs clarified that she did not overlook the topic, but decided against discussing it during the episode.

Stubbs' response came after an X (formerly Twitter) user enquired as to why the controversy over the heckling towards Zverev wasn't picked up in the latest episode of her 'The Rennae Stubbs' podcast.

"Another great pod mate. However, why no mention of Zverev being called out by the lady in the audience at the trophy ceremony? 🤔"

In response, the four-time Grand Slam doubles winner said that her podcast discussed a lot of important things that were relevant and didn't think of this to be as integral to be revisited at the moment.

"Honestly we didn't even think about it. Had more positive things to talk about," Stubbs wrote.

Furthermore, Stubbs highlighted that she had discussed that topic earlier and had given her take on the matter surrounding the controversy of the domestic abuse allegations against the World No. 2, writing:

"Well that's other pods & good for them...I have talked about it enough & have said my peace when it comes to him & the whole story. I wanted to talk about the tennis & the great storylines. Sometimes u just forget about stuff. Also other pods can't talk about the tennis like us!" she replied to the user.

At the post-match press conference on Sunday, January 26, Alexander Zverev also refused to elaborate on the heckling he faced during the trophy ceremony.

Alexander Zverev comments on the heckling he faced during Australian Open 2025 trophy ceremony

Alexander Zverev in the press conference at the Australian Open - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev came close to winning his maiden Grand Slam title but was outshined by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in straight sets. When the German stepped up on the podium to receive yet another runners-up award, he was met with an individual from the crowd screaming "Australia believes in Olya and Brenda."

Zverev took a moment of pause and continued with the ceremony without reacting to the comment. When asked about the incident during the post-match conference, the German said:

"I think there are no more accusations; there haven't been for, what, nine months now. Look, good for her—I think she was the only one in the stadium who believed anything in that moment. So that's the case. Good for her. I think I've done everything I can, and I'm not about to open that subject up again," Zverev said at the post-match press conference.

The heckler's controversial comments referred to the accusations of domestic abuse against Alexander Zverev made by his former partners. In 2020, the German tennis star was accused of domestic abuse by Olya Sharypova. Zverev faced a similar accusation from his former partner Brenda Patea in 2023.

