Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs considers French Open implications after Coco Gauff loses to Jasmine Paolini in Italian Open final

After witnessing the heated Italian Open final between Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs made a bold prediction regarding the upcoming French Open. In addition to this, she also showered both players with positive messages for putting up a great show of tennis.

Paolini controlled the game since its commencement and outplayed Gauff 6-4, 6-2 to clinch her maiden title in Rome. This was also her second WTA 1000 title, which came after more than a year since her last one was at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships. The Italian was showered with praise by the Australian, as she was in awe of the former's deserving win.

Even though Gauff wasn't able to channel her signature prowess in the final, her performance throughout the campaign was commended by Stubbs, who stated that these high-level displays by the WTA stars have raised her expectations for the upcoming Roland Garros.

She posted on X:

"@JasminePaolini huge congratulations on winning another WTA 1000 and doing this one in your home country! Wowza! What a week and what a smile. No one more deserving. Another incredible week for @CocoGauff as well. French open is going to be REALLY interesting this year!!!"

Jasmine Paolini was overjoyed after her fairytale win in Rome, and hopes to continue her stellar form into the Roland Garros.

Jasmine Paolini's dream-come-true moment at the Italian Open

Jasmine Paolini at the 2025 Italian Open - Source: Getty

Jasmine Paolini, the sixth seed, entered the tournament as a local favorite, with hopes of turning her dreams into reality on her home soil. Ecstatic with the win, she spoke candidly after the final and reminisced about how she used to visit the matches as a child and how winning it feels surreal.

“It doesn’t seem real to me. I came here as a kid to see this tournament, but winning it and holding up this trophy wasn’t even in my dreams," she said. (via Guardian)

She further added how her fond memories of coming to the matches with her father added to the value of her win.

“It’s something special, to win here in Rome. I was coming to watch this tournament with my father, and now my father was there [today], I don’t know if he was crying," she added. (via Tennis Channel)

Paolini will be looking to overturn her fate to win this year's French Open title after missing out on it by a small margin last year. The main draws of the event will be announced on May 22, 2025.

