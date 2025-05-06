Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs defends Nike from Caitlin Clark fans' attack over supposed lack of attention given to her 

Serena Williams’ former coach, Rennae Stubbs, defended Nike, after Caitlin Clark’s fans criticized the brand for not giving her enough attention. The American signed an eight-year contract with Nike in April 2024 worth $28 million.

Ad

Clark returned to Iowa in the Indiana Fever's exhibition game against the Brazil national team. She ended up making six of 10 shots, and added six rebounds and five assists during her short stint.

Popular coach, Rennae Stubbs, took a shot at Caitlin Clark’s fans after the game. When they criticized Nike for not promoting Clark enough, she stepped in to defend the brand.

Here's what Stubbs said on social media by sharing a post:

Ad

Trending

"Do u know how long it takes to get a show rolled out??? You people are so ridiculous."

Serena Williams' ex-coach calls out Caitlyn Clarke fans - Image Source: @Stubbs Instagram

Stubbs is a former Grand Slam champion on the tour. She's captured four Major titles in women's doubles and two in mixed doubles. The Australian has coached players such as Karolina Pliskova, Samantha Stosur and Serena Williams in the past. She assisted Williams during her last stint at the 2022 US Open in New York.

Ad

Meanwhile, Clark made her first appearance of the season despite a leg injury. She recently spoke about her preparations for the rest of the year and felt stronger after working on her fitness.

"That was my biggest focus in the offseason, just trying to get stronger and really working on that. And really thankful to Sarah, our strength and conditioning coach, putting in a lot of time with me, and we were in here consistently."

Ad

"I think that was the biggest thing for me is just having that consistency, to be able to work on it for six months, or whatever it was. So I certainly feel a lot stronger," Caitlin Clark said during a recent interview

Clark was the number one draft pick in the WNBA last year. Brands such as Adidas, Puma and Under Armour also approached the basketball sensation last year, but she chose Nike.

Ad

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery roasts Nike for not endorsing the WNBA star

Clark celebrates during the Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark has been in a relationship with Connor McCaffery since April 2023. The duo often share their journey in a lighthearted manner via social media.

Ad

After Nike's lack of attention towards Clark on her return, McCaffery took a subtle dig at the sports brand via his 'X' account. He reposted a message from one of Caitlins fans which read:

"Nike, y'all don't get internet or what?"

Expand Tweet

Clark and McCaffery attended the University of Iowa together. While the former is one of the most exciting names in the WNBA, McCaffery has taken a coaching role in Basketball. He's been a part of Butler's coaching setup since September 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More