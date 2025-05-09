Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs drops 3-word reaction to Anna Wintour's decision to remove Donald Trump from Met Gala guest list

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs firmly agreed with Anna Wintour's explanation for not including President Donald Trump on the Met Gala 2025 guest list. The renowned tennis analyst shared a video clip in which the Vogue Editor-in-Chief explained her call to omit Trump's name from the list despite his superior position as the President.

Wintour has been playing a crucial role at the Met Gala since 1995. She is widely known to oversee the guest list, operations, and overall vision of the auspicious annual event. After his last presence in 2012, U.S. President Donald Trump has been notably absent from the event. Wintour mentioned that she had banned him from attending shortly after he assumed office, citing a desire to maintain Gala's exclusivity.

After the event, Stubbs shared a video in which Wintour was seen explaining her bold take. She admitted to having no regrets about removing Trump from the list.

"I never regret permanently removing Trump from the invitation list of the Met Gala even though he was the president. He used to be a guest. At that time, I thought he was just a businessman, but I was wrong. The Met Gala is neither a Mar A Lago nor a stage for the restoration of the powerful and wealthy," she said, in the video.

Stubbs also dropped a reaction to the video, applauding the renowned journalist's bold take, along with making her stance clear against the President's moves.

"What a boss!" she wrote.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs' story - via Instagram

Rennae Stubbs opposes Donald Trump due to his harmful policies, including those against LGBTQ+ rights. She also turned vocal about Trump's active move against immigrants by sharing her thoughts on social media.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs questions Alexander Zverev's authority as the World No. 2

Alexander Zverev at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, addressed the ongoing situation with Alexander Zverev. According to the renowned analyst, the German player might be holding the World No. 2 position as of now, but he doesn't stand worthy of it.

Stubbs also highlighted how he managed to win matches consistently but failed to excel at the high-stakes showdowns against tough rivals.

"Zverev is still number 2 in the world, but he doesn't deserve to occupy that position in my opinion. He has never lived up to expectations in the most prestigious events on the calendar and his last defeat in Madrid was also serious, because the conditions were perfect for his game," she said, in a recent episode of the Rennae Stubbs tennis podcast.

After his last defeat against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina at the Madrid Open, Zverev is preparing for another challenge, this time in Rome. The German is scheduled to begin his campaign with the opening showdown against Camilo Ugo on May 9.

