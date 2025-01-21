Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs shared her thoughts on Elon Musk's controversial salute during US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. The tech billionaire is under fire for his actions, with many accusing him of doing the Sieg Heil salute associated with Adolf Hitler.

Musk, who publicly came out in support of Trump after the Republican survived an assassination attempt before the election, was speaking at the 47th presidential inauguration ceremony at the Capital One Arena in Washington. After thanking the supporters, he slapped his right hand into his chest before shooting it out in salute.

Musk repeated the salute when the crowd roared but has since drawn ire from social media users for the resemblance of his gesture to the 'Nazi' salute. Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, also appeared critical of Musk's gesture.

Trending

Sharing her disbelief at the SpaceX owner's actions in an Instagram story on January 21, she wrote:

"Is this real life??"

Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story

While Stubbs largely refrains from commenting on political issues, Musk has increased his presence in political circles after backing Donald Trump as the 47th President. Following the Republicans' victory, the billionaire was appointed part of a new advisory committee “Department of Government Efficiency” or DOGE, for federal cost-cutting measures.

Rennae Stubbs called out Elon Musk for removing Serena Williams' blue tick on X

US Open Tennis Championship 2022 - Rennae Stubbs and Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Rennae Stubs criticized Elon Musk in 2023 for removing the blue tick of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on X while not doing the same for NBA icon LeBron James. Musk had bought the app earlier that year and had begun charging $8 per month for the blue verification badge.

While verification badges of the popular figures were removed, Musk said he had personally been paying for a few.

"I’m paying for a few personally," Musk tweeted.

Expand Tweet

However, Stubbs was offended when the tech billionaire paid the eight-dollar fee for James but not Williams.

"I guess even @serenawilliams let the blue tick go! @elonmusk LeBron roasted you so u gave him one but Serena not legacy enough for u?" Stubbs tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The Australian coached Serena Williams in the last tournament of her career at the 2022 US Open. Williams, who won seven US Open titles, registered wins over Danka Kovinic and Annet Kintaviet but lost to Ajla Tomjjanovic in the Round of 32.

The 43-year-old formed a doubles pair with sister Venus but lost to Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas