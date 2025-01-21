  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives 4-word reaction to Elon Musk's controversial hand gesture at Trump Inauguration Ceremony

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives 4-word reaction to Elon Musk's controversial hand gesture at Trump Inauguration Ceremony

By Zahid Rashid Dar
Modified Jan 21, 2025 06:43 GMT
Rennae Stubbs, Elon Muska and Donald Trump
Rennae Stubbs, Elon Muska and Donald Trump (Image: All via Getty)

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs shared her thoughts on Elon Musk's controversial salute during US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. The tech billionaire is under fire for his actions, with many accusing him of doing the Sieg Heil salute associated with Adolf Hitler.

Musk, who publicly came out in support of Trump after the Republican survived an assassination attempt before the election, was speaking at the 47th presidential inauguration ceremony at the Capital One Arena in Washington. After thanking the supporters, he slapped his right hand into his chest before shooting it out in salute.

Musk repeated the salute when the crowd roared but has since drawn ire from social media users for the resemblance of his gesture to the 'Nazi' salute. Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, also appeared critical of Musk's gesture.

also-read-trending Trending

Sharing her disbelief at the SpaceX owner's actions in an Instagram story on January 21, she wrote:

"Is this real life??"
Rennae Stubbs&#039; Instagram story
Rennae Stubbs' Instagram story

While Stubbs largely refrains from commenting on political issues, Musk has increased his presence in political circles after backing Donald Trump as the 47th President. Following the Republicans' victory, the billionaire was appointed part of a new advisory committee “Department of Government Efficiency” or DOGE, for federal cost-cutting measures.

Rennae Stubbs called out Elon Musk for removing Serena Williams' blue tick on X

US Open Tennis Championship 2022 - Rennae Stubbs and Serena Williams (Source: Getty)
US Open Tennis Championship 2022 - Rennae Stubbs and Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Rennae Stubs criticized Elon Musk in 2023 for removing the blue tick of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on X while not doing the same for NBA icon LeBron James. Musk had bought the app earlier that year and had begun charging $8 per month for the blue verification badge.

While verification badges of the popular figures were removed, Musk said he had personally been paying for a few.

"I’m paying for a few personally," Musk tweeted.

However, Stubbs was offended when the tech billionaire paid the eight-dollar fee for James but not Williams.

"I guess even @serenawilliams let the blue tick go! @elonmusk LeBron roasted you so u gave him one but Serena not legacy enough for u?" Stubbs tweeted.

The Australian coached Serena Williams in the last tournament of her career at the 2022 US Open. Williams, who won seven US Open titles, registered wins over Danka Kovinic and Annet Kintaviet but lost to Ajla Tomjjanovic in the Round of 32.

The 43-year-old formed a doubles pair with sister Venus but lost to Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी