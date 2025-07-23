Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs gives funny reaction to Venus Williams' unexpected 'insurance' admission after Citi DC Open comeback

Rennae Stubbs recently gave a hilarious reaction to Venus Williams' unexpected reason for making a comeback to tennis after almost 16 months. The latter was last seen in action in March 2024 during the Miami Open.Williams made a comeback to the sport by participating in the women's doubles and singles tournaments of the Citi Open. Her first game post her return was the doubles tournament on July 21, where she teamed up with fellow American Hailey Baptiste and locked horns with the pair of Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue. Williams' team won this match with a score of 6-3, 6-1.Following this, the 45-year-old played her first singles match since March last year on July 22 against Peyton Stearns. She showcased her incredible skills by winning the straight two-set match with a score of 6-3, 6-4. After this match, she spoke to Rennae Stubbs in the post-match interview, where they discussed her comeback, and she shared an unexpected admission of being back for the insurance.&quot;I had to come back for the insurance because they informed me earlier this year I'm on Cobra. So I was like I got to get my benefits on started training. You guys know what it's like and let me tell you, I'm always at the doctor. So I need this insurance,&quot; said Venus Williams.Sharing a clip of this interview, Serena's ex-coach, Stubbs, dropped a funny reaction on Venus' unexpected insurance statement by writing:&quot;What a night! What a champ and guys, medical insurance is expensive!😂 @Venuseswilliams #facts&quot;Venus Williams recently opened up about her 30-year-old fibroids journey, garnering an emotional response from her sister on social media.Venus Williams opened up about her victory at Citi Open's first round Venus Williams stunned the audience with her comeback in her first singles match after 16 months at the Citi Open. Following this match, she opened up about the first match, stating that it was a difficult one for her and that it was hard for her to explain the strength it took to play tennis after such a long time. Further talking about her confidence during the match, she said: (as quoted by WTA Tennis)&quot;You know, it's the first step, and the first match is always extremely difficult. It's hard to describe how difficult it is to play a first match after so much time off. So going into the match, I know I have the ability to win, but it's all about actually winning. So this is the best result, to play a good match and win. I'm here with my friends, family, people I love, and the fans, too, who I love and they love me, so this has been just a beautiful night,&quot; said Venus Williams.Opening up about putting in the extra efforts for the results despite facing adversities, she added:&quot;There are no limits for excellence. It's all about what's in your head and how much you're able to put into it. If you put in the work mentally, physically, and emotionally, then you can have the result. It doesn't matter how many times you fall down. Doesn't matter how many times you get sick or get hurt or whatever it is. If you continue to believe and put in the work, there is an opportunity, there is space for you.&quot;Venus Williams has had a remarkable career so far, as she has won a total of 73 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including 23 major singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles. She will next be seen competing on July 23 in the second round of the Citi Open against Magdalena Frech.