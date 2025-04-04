Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs highlights major flaw in Coco Gauff’s serve after tough Indian Wells & Miami runs

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs addressed the biggest issue with Coco Gauff's form. According to the renowned mentor, her serve turned out to be the reason behind her setback defeat in Miami. She also mentioned how the issue could probably persist and suggested the paramount importance of working on the technical details.

Gauff has long been facing challenges with her serve. The issues became a highlight at the 2024 US Open, where she hit 19 double faults in her loss to Emma Navarro. She ended her coaching partnership with Brad Gilbert soon after this and, therefore, hired Matt Daly to work on the technical aspects of her game, including the grip adjustment.

Talking on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, former WTA pro Andrea Petkovic highlighted the serve issues that led to Coco Gauff's disappointing defeat at the Miami Open.

"Coco Gough also just disappointing month for her in Indian Wells, in Miami. Did you see her service motion live? I just saw it on video," she asked Serena Williams' ex-coach.

Sharing her analysis of Gauff's round of 16 showdown against Magda Linnette, the German ex-pro said:

"She served, for those who haven't maybe followed, she served 12 double faults in her straight sets loss against Magda."

Rennae Stubbs explained how Gauff's grip stood to be the reason behind her troubles. She also referred to a quote by WTA legend Billie Jean King to support her statement.

"I just, her grip is wrong. I think her elbow gets super low and sort of so close to her body. The left arm jumps down. There's so many little technical things that are going to be a problem for her going forward forever. Because it doesn't just go away. You know, Billie Jean King always said bad technique breaks down under pressure," Stubbs said.

Extending a friendly suggestion followed by a warning, the renowned coach added:

“And that is unfortunately going to be a problem for her forever, unless she addresses that again, because you cannot be serving 11, 12, 13, 14 double faults a match. I mean, that's just unheard of."

Coco Gauff launches her management firm

Coco Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open - Previews - Source: Getty

WTA star Coco Gauff announced a major advancement in her coaching team. The American unveiled launching her own management firm after exiting from the agency, Team8, founded by Roger Federer and Tony Godsick. Amid the announcement, the 21-year-old expressed sheer optimism while presenting the idea of Coco Gauff Enterprises.

“This is just the beginning of an exciting new era for me, and there is much more to come, which I’ll be excited to share in due time. As always, tennis will continue to be my main priority! From the moment I first picked up a tennis racket, I’ve always believed my purpose extended far beyond the court," Gauff conveyed with an Instagram post.

As per reports, Coco Gauff Enterprises will be backed by WME, the organization that handled the management of WTA legends like Serena Williams. After the defeat in Miami, the WTA star prepares for the upcoming challenge in Stuttgart, starting from April 12.

