Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has one game-changing advice for Coco Gauff ahead of French Open

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs pointed out some aspects that Coco Gauff needs to work on before she commences her run at the 2025 French Open. The American has had an exquisite clay stint so far, but has narrowly missed out on two titles.

At both the Madrid Open and Italian Open, Gauff was beaten in the final, in part thanks to her faulty serve, an aspect which has previously also been identified as one of her weaknesses. In her final against Paolini in Rome, she made a staggering 55 unforced errors, including seven double faults, which cost her valuable points.

The former Australian tennis pro on the latest episode of The Rennae Stubbs Podcast advised Gauff to hold back on her forward motion before tossing the ball, which could improve the rate of faults that she was making.

"If you look at her service motion, she [Coco Gauff] goes onto the front leg as she's throwing the ball toss up. There is nowhere to go there. Unless you're serving and you feel really confident, you better hit it well from that point because you are already coming forward and down on the ball," she said.

She identified this mistake in her serve and critiqued how Gauff hadn't been able to assess the key fault in her serving style.

"She's got to get the rocking motion. But the fact that she's on her front left foot quickly, I'm like, good luck getting under the ball. Good luck getting kick. Good luck being able to have any kind of a three-quarter serve..." she added. (25:20 onwards)

Irrespective of this, the 21-year-old has been able to climb back up to her career-high WTA ranking as the World No. 2.

Coco Gauff poised to have a remarkable French Open run

Coco Gauff trains ahead of the 2025 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is set to make her sixth appearance at the French Open and will hope to be able to convert her last year's heartbreaking semifinal exit against Iga Swiatek, into a fruitful run this season.

In 2022 as well, she met Swiatek in a close final but had to concede to her clay court prowess. However, this year, the Pole has been out of form so far in her clay stint, whereas Gauff has been able to qualify for back-to-back WTA 1000 finals.

This will provide the American tennis star with a much-needed boost in confidence as she looks to clinch the Grand Slam in Paris.

