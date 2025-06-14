Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts in anger to Rep. Melissa Hortman & Rep. John Hoffman's shootings by still-at-large gunman

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, voiced her anger about Minnesota lawmakers, Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman, and their spouses being assassinated. Stubbs, along with her stellar tennis career, is now also known for her bold and straightforward opinions on social media.
On the early morning of June 14, Hortman and Hoffman were shot in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, respectively, by someone impersonating a police officer. The rep and her husband, Mark, were killed on the spot, while the senator and his wife are currently undergoing treatment. Hortman was a Democrat and representative of District 34B, Brooklyn Park, while Hoffman was a representative of Senate District 24 and a democrat from Champlin.
The accused remains at large, and a manhunt is underway. It's also reported, according to a user on X, that the police fired at the gunma, but he fled the scene. Shortly after the chilling incident, Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacted angrily on X:
"Maybe send the national guard to find the dude that just shot a law makers in Minnesota instead of citizens in LA."
Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, opened up about Aryna Sabalenka's controversial remarks about Coco Gauff after French Open loss
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff locked horns on June 7 at the Philippe-Chartier court, in the French Open final.
After Gauff beat the Belarusian 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-4, Sabalenka made some distasteful remarks about the 21-year-old. She said that Gauff's performance wasn't exceptional and that she only won the match because Sabalenka played her worst final match.
The Belarusian also said that Iga Swiatek could have beaten Gauff in the final. The comments did not sit well with Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, as she opened up on Sabalenka's remarks on her podcast.
"I love Sabalenka, but I don't know anymore. Like, it took her 24 hours after that to write an apology, essentially, on Instagram. But I'm like, girlfriend. No. That was so bad, and there's no excuses for it. Like, there's just none. No, no, no. And that's coming from me who, as I said, I've said some stuff in press. Like, you never take it away from your opponent." (26:15)
Serena Williams' ex-coach also dropped a sweet reaction on Coco Gauff's French Open triumph, calling it 'impressive.'