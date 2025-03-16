  • home icon
  • Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs sends brutal call-out message to troll calling her a 'sex offender'

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs sends brutal call-out message to troll calling her a 'sex offender'

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Modified Mar 16, 2025 20:22 GMT
Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs called out a troll who called her a 'sex offender'. The former tennis star was appalled by the behavior shown by the troll as they made a distasteful comment about her.

Stubbs is a prominent figure in the tennis world. The Australian won six Grand Slam doubles titles in her career and later ventured into coaching young players. She also runs her The Rennae Stubbs Podcast and is often seen sharing her views on pressing social and political issues on social media, which are also widely criticized by netizens.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) replied to one of her posts and wrote:

"Aren't you the tennis commentator who is rumored to be a sex offender"

Taken aback, the former tennis player responded by sharing a screenshot of the comment and asked X to take action against such acts as she tagged the user on her post too.

"Here is an example of defamation on this app. @X this is unacceptable. To allow this and then they block me and not allow a response to a DISGUSTING post. Peeps, do your thing with @HeavyBalloooon…. Normally i ignore these idiots but this is outrageous," Rennae Stubbs wrote on X on Sunday.
She also received some criticism for putting faith in Jack Draper after he defeated Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells.

Rennae Stubbs criticized by some fans for predicting that Jack Draper's future

Rennae Stubbs made a prophecy on Jack Draper - Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs received some heat online as she made a prediction on the future of Jack Draper after he triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz to make it to his first ATP 1000 finals at the BNP Paribas Open. She took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Jack Draper is going to win Wimbledon!"

To this, a user called her out for putting unnecessary expectations on the player and burdening him.

"Way to set up lofty expectations for a young player and make it even brutally harder for them to live up to them. God forbid we let these kids find their own way on their own time without fanatics piling on massive pressure and setting them up to fail. Very irresponsible of you," they wrote replying on her post.
However, Stubbs took the comment lightly and said that it was ridiculous of them to interpret her positive message in that way.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
