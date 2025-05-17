Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs shuts down ex-ATP pro's radical proposal after Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner reach Italian Open final

Just ahead of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's blockbuster match, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs turned down former ATP pro John Millman's proposal to reintroduce the best-of-five matches format for the Masters finals. The pair will clash in the finals of the Italian Open on May 18, 2025.

The ATP adjusted some rules in 2007, which led ATP Master tournament finals to be held in best-of-three formats owing to the players' physical strain and demanding tour schedules. Since then, the Grand Slams are the only tournaments where players get to play in a best-of-five format. The last best-of-five Masters match was played between Novak Djokovic and Guillermo Canas, where the Serb won 6–3, 6–2, 6–4.

The former tennis player took to X to post:

"Men’s Masters finals should go back to Bo5"

Stubbs was quick to counter and explained to Millman why best-of-three matches were the only justifiable format for maintaining equity among players.

"No no no no no no! They play enough already John. They’re already beating each other up, they’re playing 20+ ball rally’s and then trying to be ready for a tournament in a week. I LOVE a 2 1/2 final or 3 hours match, esp if Alcaraz and Sinner player at their best. It’s enough," she replied.

The tennis world is gearing up to witness a heated contest between two heavyweights- Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday for the Masters finals in Rome.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to face each other in Rome finals

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 French Open - Source: Getty

World Nos. 1 and 3, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, will face each other in the finals of the 2025 Italian Open after both of them had a successful campaign. The duo faced each other 10 times before this, where the Spaniard boasts a 6-4 lead.

Sinner, on one hand, returning after a three-month-long doping ban, has displayed stellar form and has only dropped a single set so far in his run at the Rome Masters. Alcaraz has also been having a successful clay stint after qualifying for three back-to-back finals. Even though he had to withdraw from Madrid due to an adductor injury, he has been putting up high-quality matches to show his clay-court prowess.

Their last official meeting was in the finals of the 2024 China Open, where Alcaraz won against the Italian 6-7, 6-4, 7-6. Sinner will use this opportunity to square off against his opponent, which is sure to make for a crowd-pleasing contest.

