Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams $90M-worth Draymond Green after his controversial conduct in Warriors' loss

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently criticized Golden State Warriors' power forward Draymond Green for his comments after committing a foul in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The renowned tennis analyst couldn't contain her anger over Green's accusation of a fan making racist comments from the stands. According to Stubbs, the forward player was complaining about external factors to cover up his blunder.

The Golden State Warriors recently faced a 97-102 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the Western Conference semifinals on May 10, 2025, Draymond Green's foul in the third quarter drew notable criticism from fans. The controversial blocking call was imposed after a coach’s challenge. The incident doubled up the scrutiny of the $90 million worth player's (per Celebrity Net Worth) performance, as he has already committed five technical fouls and two flagrant fouls this postseason.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his concerning form and the complaint against receiving a racist comment from the audience, Rennae Stubbs stepped forward to voice her concerns. The former WTA pro criticised the 35-year-old for consistently complaining about the external factors.

"Draymond Green is truly annoying with his complaining!," she wrote on X.

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has been consistently criticising Green for his blunders during recent showdowns. During the Golden State Warriors' showdown against the Houston Rockets on the 5th of May, Stubbs pointed out the 35-year-old's "dirty" play despite the team's victory.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs questions Alexander Zverev's world No.2 status

Alexander Zverev at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' former coach's fury isn't just limited to Draymond Green. The renowned mentor recently took Alexander Zverev's world No.2 status under scrutiny, mentioning how she feels he isn't worthy of the position. The 54-year-old reacted to the German player's recent defeats, criticising his repetitive defeats during "big matches".

"Zverev is, of course, number two seed in Rome...I don't know his ranking being at two. Hopefully that changes by the French Open, because he doesn't deserve to be number two in the world. He just doesn't. He has not turned up for the big matches," she said, in a recent episode of the Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast (26:27 onwards).

Alexander Zverev currently seeks a resurgence after his concerning defeat against Francisco Cerundolo at the Madrid Open. The German player has already moved past the first challenge in Rome, booking a round of 32 showdown against Vilius Gaubas of Lithuania.

