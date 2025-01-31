Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs stumped by Madison Keys not being allowed to play at home tournament after Australian Open win

Madison Keys was denied entry into the WTA 250 event in Austin, her home turf, due to WTA rules that permit only one top-10 player in such tournaments. With Jessica Pegula (World No. 6) already registered, Keys' participation was withdrawn following her meteoric rise in the rankings.

Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, expressed her frustration regarding the rule. The four-time Grand Slam doubles winner felt that the 2025 Australian Open champion's participation at the WTA 250 event would be a great boost for the tournament. Expressing her shock on Keys being denied participation at the ATX Open, Stubbs wrote (via X, formerly Twitter):

“yep! I say that's just a great stroke of luck for the tournament and she should be allowed to play. Make it make sense!”

Initially ranked World No. 21 before the season began, Madison Keys surged to World No. 7 after back-to-back titles at the Adelaide International and the Australian Open. The 29-year-old defeated Jessica Pegula at the Adelaide final on January 11. Two weeks later, Keys capped off her impressive run at the Australian Major, defeating the defending champion, Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, January 25.

Tournament director Christo van Rensburg comments on Madison Keys being denied entry at home event

Madison Keys at the 2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

The newly-crowned Australian Open champion's inclusion in the entry list of the 2025 ATX Open was met with anticipation from the fans. However, following the news of Madison Keys being ineligible to participate owing to the WTA rules, tournament director Christo van Rensburg gave his take and said:

“We love Madison and have been anticipating for months the excitement of her playing here in Austin for the first time, While we wish the Top 10 rule didn’t apply to our tournament, we respect the rules of the WTA.”

Adding that the tournament hopes to see Madison Keys play there in the future and is meanwhile thrilled to have Jessica Pegula play in Austin for the first time, Rensburg said:

“That said, Madison’s Grand Slam title and subsequent Top 10 world ranking are both something to celebrate. We can’t wait to invite Madison again to future ATX Opens. We remain very excited to welcome Jessica to her first-ever ATX Open next month. She’s eager to compete in Austin.”

Currently, Madison Keys is on a 12-match winning streak heading to the Dubai Tennis Championships, which will begin on February 17.

Initially, Keys was supposed to participate in the Qatar Open as well but withdrew due to a hamstring Injury. The ineligibility to participate at the Austin will give the American few days to rest before the double sunshine at the Indian Wells and Miami Open.

