Serena Williams' ex-coach reveals the area where Venus Williams is better than Coco Gauff & her sister

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently revealed the area where her sister Venus Williams is better than Coco Gauff and herself. Both the Williams sisters had trained under Macci in the past.

The Williams family moved from Compton, California to West Palm Beach, Florida in 1991 to allow Venus and Serena Williams to train under Macci. They continued their training with Macci until 1995, when their father, Richard, took over as their full-time coach.

Aside from coaching the Williams sisters, Macci has worked with players such as Andy Roddick, Sofia Kenin, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Maria Sharapova and Jennifer Capriati among others.

Recently in a social media post, Rick Macci shared that during a podcast, he was asked to name the "fastest" player between "explosive" Serena Williams or "lightning quick" Coco Gauff. The 70-year old revealed that he responded by declaring that Venus Williams was actually the fastest of the three.

“Was asked yesterday during a podcast who do I do think is the fastest. The explosive Serena or lightning quick Coco. Easy answer. For sure 100% Venus. @Venuseswilliams @serenawilliams @CocoGauff," Macci posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

To date, Venus Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles - five at the Wimbledon Championships and two at the US Open . She also has 14 Grand Slam doubles titles to her name and has won two mixed doubles Major titles. The former World No.1 also won four Olympic gold medals - one in singles and three in doubles, and has won one Olympic silver medal in mixed doubles.

Rick Macci previously praised Serena Williams & Coco Gauff: “Both GEMS cut from the same stone"

Last year, Rick Macci praised both Serena Williams and Coco Gauff. He took to social media to express his admiration for both the players, describing Williams as an "Olympic champion" with a racquet in her hand, and Gauff as an "Olympic sprinter" with a racquet in her hand.

Macci also likened both players to "gems" cut from the same stone.

“@CocoGauff is an Olympic Sprinter with a racquet in her hand. @serenawilliams is an Olympic Champion with a racquet in her hand. Both GEMS cut from the same stone," Macci posted.

Serena Williams is considered one of the greatest tennis players in history . Throughout her career, she amassed an impressive 23 singles Grand Slam titles, 14 doubles Grand Slam titles, and two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles . She also held the No.1 ranking in both singles and doubles.

Williams also won four Olympic gold medals including a singles gold at the 2012 London Olympics and three doubles gold medals.

On the other hand, Coco Gauff won her first Major title at the 2023 US Open by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final. She also won a doubles Grand Slam title at the 2024 French Open alongside Katerina Siniakova, triumphing over the Italian pair of Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in the final.

In 2025, Gauff helped Team USA secure the United Cup for the second time by defeating Iga Swiatek-led Team Poland in the final.

