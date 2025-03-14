Serena Williams' ex-coach reveals how father Richard pushed her & Venus to be "meaner" for success

Rick Macci, who coached Serena Williams and sister Venus during their formative years, shed light on how their father pushed them to be "meaner" for success.

Macci recalled that Richard Williams once disclosed his admiration for legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. Macci also revealed that Richard would box groceries in Compton.

Shedding further light on the matter, Macci, who chose to refer to Williams' father as the "Compton Comedian," revealed that he subsequently learned that Richard boxed groceries. Interestingly, Richard also believed that making his daughters do the same would enable them to "win more greener."

"Venus and Serena would box almost every day. Yes BOXING. Richard the Compton Comedian always said if he got them Rougher, Tougher and Meaner they would win more Greener! LOVE THIS GUY," Macci wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Macci highlighted his admiration for Richards' methods and his sense of humor.

Macci recalled how Richard believed that boxing groceries would make Venus and Serena Williams "rougher, tougher, and meaner" after initially having told him about being a professional boxer himself.

Richard had also highlighted his love for Muhammad Ali's intimidation and footwork according to the celebrated 70-year-old coach.

The Williams sisters moved from Compton to West Palm Beach to train at Rick Macci's tennis academy from 1991 to 1995 during which time their father was also present.

Richard did, however, opt to coach his daughters full-time after they left Macci's academy following the four-year stint.

Iga Swiatek betters Serena Williams' record at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek in action at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek bettered Serena Williams' long-time record when she reached the quarterfinals of the ongoing BNP Paribas Open on Thursday.

Swiatek, who made it to the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, now has the highest percentage of quarterfinal entries at WTA-1000 events. The Pole has made it to the quarterfinals in 21 out of 34 appearances at WTA-1000 tournaments.

She defeated Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 16 before going on to beat Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

With a 61.8 % rate of quarterfinal appearances, Swiatek went past Serena Williams' record which stood at 61.2 %.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion reached the quarterfinal stage of a WTA-1000 event 30 times having played in a total of 49 since the format was introduced in 2009.

Meanwhile, defending champion Swiatek will face Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals at Indian Wells.

Much like Swiatek, Serena Williams has won the title at Indian Wells twice (1999 and 2001) before boycotting the event from 2001 until 2014.

Iga Swiatek won her maiden title at Indian Wells in 2022 before going down in the semifinals a year later.

