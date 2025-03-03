Serena Williams' ex-coach reveals how sister Venus Williams selflessly made sacrifices for her

Venus and Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, addressed the bond between the two sisters. The renowned mentor revealed how Venus took care of the younger one right from the start. Being 15 months older than Serena, Venus always ensured being protective and taking care of her throughout the tough road to glory.

Ad

Macci met Venus and Serena Williams in Compton, California back in 1991. He then observed their exceptional talent and competitive spirit. Macci later invited the Williams family to his tennis academy in Florida. He consistently worked on their technical skills and strategic understanding from 1991 to 1995, to set the foundation of what later turned into legendary careers.

Rick Macci recently shared his observation on how Venus Williams always took care of Serena. He shared his thoughts on the social media platform X, mentioning how the elder one always stayed firm on her support for the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Ad

Trending

"Venus was an amazing big sister. Always took care of Serena FIRST. Motivated Serena FIRST. Would hug SERENA First. More concerned about Serena FIRST than herself. Epic Life lessons from the Compton FIRST FAMILY and did they achieve a lot of FIRST. @Venuseswilliams @serenawilliams," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Venus Williams has consistently supported her younger sister, Serena Williams, both on and off the tennis court. Rick Macci recalled Venus as an "amazing big sister" who always prioritized Serena's well-being, while motivating and caring for her before herself.

When Venus Williams considered coaching Serena Williams' daughter like Rafael Nadal's uncle Tony

Venus and Serena Williams at Viva Technology: Day Three In Paris - Source: Getty

Venus Williams was once exposed to a situation of coaching Olympia Ohanian as Uncle Tony did for Rafael Nadal. Back in 2017, while Serena Williams went on a maternity break to give birth to Olympia, Venus Williams was busy competing on the WTA tour. As the younger one gave birth to her first daughter, Venus was one of the first ones to drop a reaction.

Ad

"I'm super excited. Words can't describe," she told ESPN.

During the WTA finals that year, the WTA legend was exposed to a situation of coaching Olympia if she ever wanted to. Leaving it to the future, she said:

"I have no idea. I'll let you know in 20 years or so."

Venus Williams' last on-court appearance came at the Miami Open in 2024. However, the attempt didn't go well as she faced an opening round defeat against Diana Shnaider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"