Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci lavishes praise on her father Richard: "Every single conversation every single day was about being No. 1"

Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci recently let fans in on the nature of his conversations with the Williams sisters' father, Richard, back in the 1990s.

Rick Macci, a United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) certified coach, was working extensively with future World No. 1 Jennifer Capriati in the early 1990s before rubbing shoulders with Venus & Serena Williams' from 1991 onwards.

During this time, Macci collaborated frequently with Richard Williams, who orchestrated the rise of his daughters into the top echelons of women's tennis. According to the famous American coach, Richard had very big aspirations — to ensure that both sisters reached the World No. 1 position in women's singles.

The 69-year-old took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to disclose how Richard dedicated 'every single conversation and every single day' with hopes that one day his daughters would dominate the WTA Tour.

"The Number One thing I loved about the Man on a Mission, my best friend (at times) Richard Williams, was Every Single Conversation Every Single Day was about being Number One in Singles. @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams," Macci wrote on X.

For those unaware, Macci and Richard met at the former's academy in Boca Raton last November. Macci later shared the video on his social media handle and wrote:

"King Richard and Rick teamed up and it was a mystery, the dynamic duo changed history!!!" Macci wrote.

Venus and Serena Williams both monopolized the World No. 1 position on the WTA Tour

Serena Williams [L] and Venus Williams at the 2001 US Open Trophy Ceremony

Richard Williams can breathe easy as his dream to see both of his daughters at the top of the WTA rankings didn't go unfulfilled.

Venus Williams was the first of the Williams sisters to enjoy a stint as World No. 1, rising to the spot for the first time in February 2002.

Interestingly enough, the elder Williams spent 11 weeks as the numero uno before being leapfrogged by her younger sister in July 2002. Serena Williams spent 57 weeks as the top dog on the WTA Tour before relinquishing the No. 1 ranking in 2003.

The 23-time Major winner wouldn't regain the ranking until 2008, following which she enjoyed numerous stints as the top-ranked player in 2009, 2010, 2013-16, and 2017.

All-in-all, the younger Williams spent a whopping 319 weeks as the World No. 1 and is also tied with Steffi Graf as far as WTA's record for most consecutive weeks at the top spot (186) is concerned.

