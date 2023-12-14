Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci likens Carlos Alcaraz to a cheetah, marvels at his speed and ability to disguise his shots

Former coach of the Williams sisters, Rick Macci, has likened Carlos Alcaraz's tennis prowess to that of a cheetah. Macci coached Venus and Serena Williams during their formative years.

In a tweet posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, Macci compared Alcaraz to a cheetah, highlighting the cheetah's 70 mph speed and 2000 spots for disguise. In tennis, according to Macci, Alcaraz boasts a 21 mph sprint and a drop shot with over 2000 techniques for disguise as well.

"A cheetah can run up to 70 mph. A cheetah has 2000 Spots and uses them as Disguise. One player on tour can run 21 mph and can hit more than 2000 Spots and his drop shot has the ultimate Disguise. Carlos Alcaraz" Rick Macci said.

Carlos Alcaraz has had a remarkable run this season, winning six titles, including Wimbledon. However, unlike the 2022 season, Alcaraz didn't finish the season as No.1. He sits at No.2 in the ATP rankings behind the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz won his second Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 Alcaraz

The 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz became a two-time Grand Slam champion when he lifted the 2023 Wimbledon trophy in July.

On his way to Wimbledon glory, Alcaraz defeated Jeremy Chardy in the first round before overcoming another Frenchman, Alexandre Muller, in the second round. In the third round, he beat Chile's Nicolás Jarry in four sets.

Alcaraz then faced 27-year-old Matteo Berrettini in the round of 16. The match ended 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in favor of Alcaraz.

Alcaraz's opponent in the quarterfinal was Danish sensation Holger Rune. The former won the match in three sets to set up a clash with Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal.

Alcaraz beat Medvedev in straight sets to enter the final where he faced the defending champion Novak Djokovic. The Serb was gunning for his 8th Wimbledon trophy and 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in a 5-set thriller 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in 4 hours and 42 minutes.

Novak Djokovic eventually went on to win his 24th Grand Slam title a few months later at the US Open.