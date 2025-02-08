Serena Williams' ex-coach says Carlos Alcaraz will have a career with 'twists and turns' but predicts more success in Spaniard's future

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci opined on how 'generational talent' Carlos Alcaraz will fail in order to find success. The Spaniard's consistency has been a topic of discussion in the tennis fraternity, however, Macci felt results much like the weather, are never consistent.

Despite being unable to maintain his highest quality tennis consistently, Alcaraz has achieved many accolades in his young career. However, many feel he is missing out on maximizing his potential and is missing out on titles which he should clinch. The Spaniard's topsy-turvy 2024 saw him winning two Majors and an Olympic Silver but also a disastrous North American hardcourt swing.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci took to X (formerly Twitter) to chime in on the discussion. Macci felt Carlos Alcaraz would suffer the lowest of lows in his career to enjoy the highest of highs. The American coach also dubbed the dynamic 21-year-old as 'generational talent.'

"His career will be road of twists and turns. Failure is part of success. We look at results like the weather. Like the weather it never is the same. When your a generational talent to breathe rare air the sun will shine bright more than it rains. @carlosalcaraz," Macci tweeted.

Rick Macci is one of the most accomplished coaches in tennis history and besides Serena Williams, he also coached other World No.1 like Venus Williams, Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati, and Maria Sharapova. The 70-year-old often shares tips and tricks for the current generation of tennis superstars, like Alcaraz, on X.

The Spaniard is currently playing some fine tennis at the Rotterdam Open, where he'll face a dangerous opponent in the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinal of Rotterdam Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Hubert Huracz in the semifinal of the 2025 Rotterdam Open, in what will be the fourth match between the two men. The Spaniard has a 3-0 lead in their meetings so far, however, the Pole's tennis is considered a threat among many.

Alcaraz kicked off his campaign by defeating his US Open conqueror Botic van de Zandschulp in a topsy-turvy thriller following which he picked up routine wins over Andrea Vavassori and Pedro Martinez to reach the semifinal.

On the other hand, Hurkacz decimated Flavio Cobolli in the opening round and received a walkover over Jiri Lehecka. He then came back from a set down to defeat fourth seed Andrey Rublev and reach the final 4.

The winner of their match will play either Alex de Minaur or Mattia Bellucci in the summit clash.

