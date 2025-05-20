Serena Williams' ex-coach says Iga Swiatek shouldn't be worried about low French Open seeding: Here's why

Iga Swiatek's recent performance has resulted in her fifth seeding at Roland Garros. Serena Williams’ former coach, Rick Macci, feels her low seeding will not affect her title chances, and what matters is what she can do at the French Open this year.

The Pole last won a title at the French Open last year, and it has been a difficult year since. Despite being one of the best among the current generation of women’s players, her performance has taken a hit lately. In addition, she was handed a doping suspension, further complicating matters.

The defending French Open champion has reached the semifinals of four 2025 tournaments: the Australian Open, Qatar Open, Indian Wells Masters, and the Madrid Open. However, the fact that she does not have a title will sting her, and she will look to change that at Roland Garros. The American tennis coach, who has worked with the likes of the Williams sisters, Maria Sharapova, and Jennifer Capriati, tweeted:

“Iga will be seeded five at the FRENCH OPEN. Seeding does not matter. Seeding is a moment in time what others think of you from what you have done in the PAST. If you live in the past you get passed. What Iga thinks of Iga is the real Seed that should be planted.”

Swiatek, known for her aggressive style of play, has been invincible at the French Open over the past five years. At this edition, she will be chasing history as she strives to become the first woman tennis player in the Open Era to win the clay-court Major on four successive occasions.

French Open director Amelie Mauresmo gives verdict on Iga Swiatek's chances at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek (R) and Aryna Sabalenka share a light moment after a training session ahead of the 2025 French Open. Source: Getty

Amelie Mauresmo, currently the director of the French Open, believes Iga Swiatek still has a chance to continue her winning spree at the Major.

"I think that she can still have a chance... I think the beginning of the tournament will be key, definitely, to have this confidence going again. You need these first few matches, one, two, three, to get the rhythm going, get the confidence a little bit higher, getting it up a little bit," the two-time Grand Slam champion told TNTSports.

"But Iga Swiatek on this court is always dangerous. She's always going to be a problem to any player she's going to face. Now, the fact that she's coming here with confidence being pretty low is probably something new for her. It's also going to be interesting to see how she reacts to this mentally," she added.

Swiatek will face some stiff competition in her bid to retain her title at the French Open. Much like the former World No. 1, American tennis player John Isner, also named the same players who will be her main opponents: Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Madison Keys.

