  Serena Williams' ex-coach says Joao Fonseca's success shouldn't be credited solely to his rich background with finance mogul dad

Serena Williams' ex-coach says Joao Fonseca's success shouldn't be credited solely to his rich background with finance mogul dad

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified May 30, 2025 13:00 GMT
Serena Williams (L) Rick Macci (inset) Joao Fonseca (R) | Getty
Serena Williams's ex-coach, Rick Macci, predicted a bright future for Joao Fonseca while noting that his talent matters more than the financial backing. Fonseca's father co-founded Brazil's first independent hedge fund and is their CEO.

Fonseca’s father, Christiano Fonseca Filho, helped launch IP Capital Partners in 1988, Brazil's first hedge fund firm. With a strong background in finance and decades of investment experience, Christiano has taken an active role in guiding his son’s early professional path.

Macci, Williams' childhood coach, frequently shares his opinion on X about the current state of tennis. The Brazilian youngster has been putting up an impressive show at the 2025 French Open, and Macci shared his views about him.

"Fonseca will be near the top in the future. If I were to HEDGE my bet is not because his dad started a HEDGE fund. Money helps but it cuts both ways. It give you maybe a better chance but what YOU do with the CHANCE will decide if you show up at THE GRAND SLAM DANCE," he wrote on X.
Fonseca pulled off a huge upset at Roland Garros in the first round, taking out Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. The 18-year-old later ousted Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 to advance into the third round.

Serena Williams' ex-coach expects Joao Fonseca to become a "Grand Slam Master"

Joao Fonseca at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty
Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci has heaped praise on Joao Fonseca multiple times on X since the French Open started. He also wrote about the various qualities the young Brazilian has that have helped, even though he possesses money like Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, who have billionaire parents.

"Fonseca is a rare talent with unlimited potential not because his family has money like Pegula and Navarro. Dedication Inspiration Motivation Education Stimulation and Preparation is why the Brazilian Blaster arrived Faster avoided Disaster and will become a Grand Slam Master," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci wrote.
Up next, Fonseca will take on the in-form fifth seed Jack Draper. This will be the second battle between the pair on tour, with the Brit winning their first 6-4, 6-0 at Indian Wells earlier in 2025.

The winner will extend their best runs at the French Open as neither reached the third round before. Moreover, the winner of their match is set to take on the winner of Alexander Bublik vs. Henrique Rocha.

