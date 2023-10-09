Serena Williams' ex-coach shoots down Patrick Mouratoglou's claim that Olympic Gold 'means nothing' to tennis players ft. Rafael Nadal

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently expressed her views on whether an Olympic gold medal compares to a Grand Slam title.

The comparison between clinching a gold medal at the Olympics and winning a Major trophy has long been a part of tennis-related discussions. The subject was rehashed by famous coach Patrick Mouratoglou earlier on Sunday (October 9).

The Frenchman claimed in an Instagram reel that there is a lack of historical connection between tennis and the Olympics, causing many players to prioritize tour-level events over the latter. He also mentioned how tennis was not even a full medal sport until recently.

"There is no real connection between tennis and the Olympic Games. A lot of tennis players don’t feel that it’s such an important event for tennis. Initially, tennis was at the Olympics, then it got out, and finally, tennis was reintroduced... A Grand Slam is 100 times more important for a tennis player than the Olympic Games," he said.

Rennae Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams during her final year on the WTA tour, staunchly disagrees with Mouratoglou's assertions about the Olympics not being an important event.

The former player-turned-coach took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday (October 10) to showcase a few tennis players' reactions after they had secured an Olympic gold medal.

The 52-year-old perhaps intended to use their photos, which also included 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal, as practical evidence to challenge Mouratoglou's take.

"Here’s a few photos of recent gold medal winners at the Olympics. You tell me it means nothing to them," she wrote.

In the other photos attached by Stubbs, the likes of Andrey Rublev, Belinda Bencic, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Monica Puig were also visibly ecstatic after experiencing gold medal glory at the Games.

Serena Williams holds the joint record for most Olympic gold medals in tennis history at the Olympics

Venus and Serena Williams pose on the podium at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Serena Williams, meanwhile, is the joint-record holder with her sister Venus when it comes to most Olympic gold medals in tennis history. The 23-time Major winner secured gold in the women's singles event at the 2012 London Olympics.

She also took home gold in doubles while partnering her older sister on three occasions: 2000 Sydney, 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games.

Having said that, Venus Williams trumps the 42-year-old in terms of their respective medal tallies.

Serena Williams has won just four medals (all of them being gold). However, Venus has clinched five Olympic medals in her career - which is a record that she shares with Great Britain's Kathleen McKane Godfree. The 7-time Major winner won the gold medal in the women's singles event at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

And, apart from her three gold medals in women's doubles teaming up with her younger sister, Williams also won the silver medal in the mixed doubles discipline at the 2016 Rio Games while partnering Rajeev Ram.

