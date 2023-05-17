Serena Williams extended her support for her sister, Venus Williams, who was recently featured on the cover of Paper Magazine's May edition.

The elder Williams sister discussed her latest project in the accompanying spread, which involves co-curating the childhood home of the late Blues singer Nina Simone in Tryon, North Carolina alongside conceptual artist Adam Pendleton.

Williams is seen on the magazine cover in a mesmerizing white dress, matched with chunky footwear and elegant accessories. The ensemble is further accentuated by her electric blue hair. She flaunts long blue nails to complete the look.

Venus Williams posted the Paper Magazine cover on her Instagram account. On Tuesday, May 16, Serena Williams reposted Venus' post on her Instagram story in a show of support for her older sister.

The 42-year-old shared some of the details of her latest venture in the accompanying inteview with Paper Magazine and emphasized the significance of preserving the history of underrepresented communities and singer Nina Simone's legacy.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also acknowledged the significant impact of Simone on her life. Williams declared that without Simone, she may not have had the opportunity to achieve her success. She stated that the Blues singer broke numerous barriers for people of color.

"There would be no me without women like Nina," Venus Williams said. "She broke so many barriers; she opened so many doors and sacrificed so much. There were so many other artists at that time who weren't willing to make those sacrifices."

"If I hadn't been an athlete, I would have landed in the arts somehow" - Venus Williams

In Paper Magazine's interview with the tennis player, Venus Williams revealed that she would have delved into the arts if she had not pursued a career in sports.

"If I hadn't been an athlete, I would have landed in the arts somehow," she said. "It's hard to say what would have happened but that's how it feels in my heart. I went to lots of art schools. I went to fashion school. I went to interior design school. I was always in school."

Williams expressed her deep love for art and design, and how this passion has driven her to become involved in the fine art world.

"In terms of getting involved with the fine art world, I had a lawyer who unfortunately passed, and he was a friend of our family for so long and I asked him how to get involved. His sons are great artists and they started showing me around," she added.

