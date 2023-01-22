Serena Williams' father Richard Williams revealed that his granddaughter Olympia Ohanian was "unbelievable."

Olympia was born in 2017 and is quite popular as both her parents, Williams and Alexis Ohanian, quite frequently post updates regarding her life on their respective social media handles with their fans.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the American pointed out that his 5-year-old granddaughter could speak 2 different languages frequently.

"Her baby [Olympia] is unbelievable. She already speaks English and French very well ... that child is doing extremely well," said Williams.

The 80-year-old mentioned that he had asked the 23-time Grand Slam champion if she wanted to continue competing at the highest level.

"I asked Serena about maybe six weeks ago, two months ago, probably. But she's done a great deal, she has lots of other businesses and is very successful.

He mentioned that Serena was not too keen on the idea of playing again.

"I said, 'Why don't you play?' She said, 'I could. I think I could win, but I can't do it no more. Yeah, I won't do it no more.'" he added.

"Serena Williams wanted to be an animal doctor" - Richard Williams

Serena Williams chats to her father Richard during a break in practice for the AEGON International

Serena Williams' father revealed that the 23-time Grand Slam champion had an alternate career choice when she was young.

He claimed that Serena Williams wanted to be an animal doctor while her older sister, Venus, too had a preference ahead of tennis.

"Serena wanted to be an animal doctor, and Venus wanted to be an engineer, I believe," he said.

Speaking of her older daughter Venus Williams, the 80-year-old mentioned that the seven-time Grand Slam champion may soon be ending her illustrious career on the WTA tour but had no desire as of yet to start her own family.

"I don't think so, no I really don't think so. She really loves kids, but I don't think she'll have kids. [And] I think she could be quitting [tennis] very soon," he added.

The former World No. 1 last competed on the WTA tour at the 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year in Melbourne. She snapped her five-match losing streak dating back to 2021 Wimbledon, defeating fellow American Katie Volynets 7-6(4), 6-2 in the Round of 32. She ultimately lost a tough three-setter to China's Zhu Lin, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, and withdrew from the Australian Open.

