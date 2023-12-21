Coco Gauff recently resonated with Serena Williams’ excitement as the American legend revealed she was getting her braids done.

Serena Williams has made a name for herself not only for her tennis exploits, but also her unapologetic fashion on and off the court. In addition to her iconic tennis fits, the American, who was crowned CFDA’s Fashion Icon in 2023, has also donned several trend-setting hairstyles over the years.

Most notably, Williams and her sister, Venus, grabbed immense media attention when they played doubles together, rocking a beaded braids style in their early years.

Serena Williams recently conveyed on social media that she was getting her braids done and shared her excitement about the same. The mother-of-two also asked her followers whether they could relate to her being “in the best mood” for 'hair day'. Williams found a companion in reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff, who revealed that she was braiding her hair as well.

"Today is hair day! I’m braids. I get so excited for hair day- Sure it takes hours but it’s worth it. I’ve been waiting all week. I’m in the best mood today. I’m walking telling everyone yassss queen! Can anyone else relate?" the 23-time Grand Slam champion asked on X (formerly Twitter).

"Getting mine braided rn (right now). I was so excited," Gauff ecstatically affirmed.

Pleased by Coco Gauff’s response, Serena Williams said:

"Yassss queen lol."

Coco Gauff credited Venus and Serena Williams for her 2023 US Open triumph

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff, who had been knocking on the doors of Grand Slam glory for a while, clinched her maiden trophy at the US Open this season. She also lifted three other titles – the ASB Classic, the Citi Open and the Cincinnati Open. The 19-year-old subsequently ended her 2023 campaign placed at a career-high ranking of World No. 3.

Following her US open run, Gauff credited her idols, the Williams sisters, for making her believe in her dream and being the trailblazers for black tennis payers.

"They're the reason why I have this trophy today, to be honest. They have allowed me to believe in this dream, you know, growing up. There wasn't too many just black tennis players dominating the sport. It was literally, at that time when I was younger, it was just them that I can remember," Gauff said in her US Open presser.

She also acknowledged the challenges Venus and Serena Williams faced in order to pave the way for the younger generation.

"Obviously, more came because of their legacy. So it made the dream more believable. But all the things that they had to go through, they made it easier for someone like me to do this," she added.

