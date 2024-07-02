"Serena Williams flashbacks";"Giving Wimbledon champion" - Fans delighted by Coco Gauff's Wimbledon 2024 outfit and blonde braids look

Several tennis fans were delighted after seeing Coco Gauff's latest on-court attire at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. They even drew comparisons of her new look with that of Serena Williams from the London Major in 2019.

Gauff had an impressive start to her Wimbledon campaign, as she convincingly defeated her compatriot Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round. However, it wasn't just her dominant performance that drew attention; her outfit and hair also stole the spotlight.

The American sported an all-white, two-piece outfit connected at the waist, exuding a streetwear vibe reminiscent of the 2019 Wimbledon attire of Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also wore an all-white sweater-knit Nike dress at the time.

A group of fans on X (formerly Twitter) were delighted after noting the similarities between their outfits. Gauff's blonde braids and overall look prompted a fan to recall Williams' outfit as they wrote:

"Baby CoCo out on Centre Court with those blonde braids braided is giving me Serena flashbacks."

"Coco’s outfit, hair and accessories are giving Wimbledon champion idkkkkkk," another fan commented.

"Coco imitating the Serena 2019 dress," a fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Okay coco I see you," a fan wrote.

"Blonde means business," another said.

"I like it a lot, I just want it to be a little shorter!" a fan suggested.

Beyond her dominance in the sport, Serena Williams is known for her unique on-court outfits. The denim skirt from the 2004 US Open, the graphic dress at the 2006 US Open, and the black catsuit at the 2018 French Open were some highlights from her career.

"I feel like things can’t get worse" - Coco Gauff expressed optimism before starting her Wimbledon 2024 campaign

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff expressed a positive mindset before starting her Wimbledon campaign despite a first-round exit last year. The American lost to Sofia Kenin 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 in the first round.

During the press conference before the tournament, the 20-year-old reflected on her performance from the previous year, viewing the tournament as an opportunity for improvement.

"I’m very relaxed heading into Wimbledon, I didn’t have a good tournament here last year, so I feel like things can’t get worse, they can only get better or stay the same (laughs)," Gauff said (via Punto de Break)."

Gauff will compete against Anca Todoni in the second round of the London Major, marking their first-ever encounter. The winner of this match will advance to face either Sonay Kartal or Clara Burel.

