Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams' former coach, recently praised Carlos Alcaraz for his exploits at the ongoing 2023 Madrid Open.

Alcaraz, the defending champion, celebrated his 20th birthday by storming into the Madrid Open final with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Borna Coric on Friday (May 5), keeping him on track for his fourth title of the season.

The top-seeded Spaniard will compete in Sunday's title match against qualifier Aslan Karatsev or lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff, who are currently competing in the other semi-final.

The Australian took to Twitter to wish Carlos Alcaraz a happy 20th birthday. Stubbs said that Alcaraz is special, and she hasn't enjoyed watching a tennis player this much in a long time.

"@carlosalcaraz is special. Haven’t enjoyed watching a tennis player this much in a long time. Don’t get my wrong i love watching great tennis from anyone but this kid is so fun!! Now 20 years of age! HBD CARLOS!" she wrote.

"I will enjoy the final here and of course, I will try to make all of Spain happy" - Carlos Alcaraz

During the on-court interview following his semifinal victory over Borna Coric, Carlos Alcaraz said that it means a lot to him to be able to play the final in Madrid again. He added that he will enjoy the title clash and try to make his country happy.

"It means a lot to me, playing a final again here in Madrid. It’s such a special place for me and I have great memories since I came here to play [as an] under-12. Of course last year was amazing," he said.

"Turning 20 like that is special, so I will enjoy the final here and of course I will try to make all of Spain happy," he added.

Speaking about his victory, Alcaraz stated that it was his goal to begin aggressively, which is something he strives for in every match.

"It was a goal for me at the beginning of the match, trying to start the point playing aggressive. This is something I look for in every match, trying to attack on the return and of course trying to play with my forehand," Alcaraz said.

"I feel really comfortable playing with that. I think I hurt the opponent especially with the forehand and of course the drop shot, so this is a key and I’m trying to do it in every match," he added.

