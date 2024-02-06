Serena Williams' former coach reacts to Miley Cyrus' hilarious 'underwear' remark during acceptance speech at Grammys

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs expressed her love for Miley Cyrus after listening to the singer's acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Cyrus bagged the Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year awards for her hit single 'Flowers'. She beat seven other nominees, including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, to capture the Grammy award in the Record of the Year category. After receiving the award from Meryl Streep and Mark Ranson, Cyrus said:

"Thank you all so much. This award is amazing but I really hope it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy but everyone in this world is spectacular so please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important [for us]. We’re very excited."

The 31-year-old also cheekily commented on forgetting to put on 'underwear' for the event.

"I want to thank everyone that’s standing on the stage right now, Tom, Tyler, Michael, and Greg, our teams, my teams, Crush, my mommy, my sister, my love, and my main guys because look how good I look. Anyone else? Your wife, your fiance… all the people that we love. Thank you all so much, I don’t think I forgot anyone but I might’ve forgotten underwear, bye," Cyrus joked.

Stubbs posted a short clip of Cryus' hilarious 'underwear' comment on Instagram and wrote:

"I freakin love Miley Cyrus."

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs' Instagram Story

Stubbs notably trained Serena Williams exclusively for the 2022 US Open, which was the 23-time Grand Slam champion's final competitive appearance before the retirement.

She has also trained other top players like Karolina Pliskova and Zhang Shuai in the past. Stubbs predominately works as an announcer for broadcasters covering global tennis events.

A look into Serena Williams' last Grand Slam campaign before retirement

Serena Williams

Serena Williams called it quits at the 2022 US Open after an illustrious career that witnessed her lift a staggering 23 Grand Slam trophies since turning pro in 1995.

Williams went past Montenegro's Danka Kovinic easily with a 6-3, 6-3 win in the opening round. She converted five out of 11 break points on Kovinic's serve and smashed a total of nine aces to cross the line.

In the second round, Williams caused an upset by defeating second-seed Anna Konteveit in a three-setter. Her journey, however, ended after as she lost 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

