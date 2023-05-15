Former tennis players Rennae Stubbs and Brad Gilbert were amused by Jannik Sinner not keeping track of the score after his recent match at the 2023 Italian Open.

Sinner, the World No. 8, advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 Italian Open after beating World No. 93 Alexander Shevchenko in three sets, 3-6, 7-6(4), 2-6.

However, after winning the match point, Sinner did not realize that the contest had ended. Instead of going to the net and greeting Shevchenko, Sinner was seen headed for the towel before rushing to exchange pleasantries.

Jannik Sinner didn’t realize he won the match against ShevchenkoHe only realized it once he noticed the crowds reactionTaking focus to another level Jannik Sinner didn’t realize he won the match against ShevchenkoHe only realized it once he noticed the crowds reactionTaking focus to another level 😂 https://t.co/YGIAMRnaiW

The video of the incident was shared widely on social media. Former women's tennis player Rennae Stubbs, who once coached Serena Williams, reacted to Sinner's forgetfulness with numerous laughing-crying face emojis.

Stubbs also admitted that she, too, might have done the same several times in her career.

"@janniksin not knowing the match was over!!!! @daren_cahill I’m dying!" Stubbs tweeted.

"I must admit i have done it a few times myself."

Rennae Stubbs also admitted that she, too, might have done the same several times in her career.

"I must admit i have done it a few times myself."

Former men's World No. 4 Brad Gilbert, who has coached Andy Roddick, Andy Murray, and Kei Nishikori, found it "interesting" that Sinner did not realize he had won the match.

"That was interesting Sin City didn’t realize he had won the match went back to get his towel," Gilbert wrote.

Former men's World No. 4 Brad Gilbert, who has coached Andy Roddick, Andy Murray, and Kei Nishikori, found it "interesting" that Sinner did not realize he had won the match.

"That was interesting Sin City didn't realize he had won the match went back to get his towel," Gilbert wrote.

Jannik Sinner aims to become the first Italian man to win Italian Open in 47 years

Jannik Sinner

Adriano Pannatta was the last Italian man to win the Italian Open when he lifted the trophy in 1976. Jannik Sinner, the current Italian No. 1, will look to end that drought at the 2023 Italian Open. He is already through to the fourth round of the tournament and is looking in great form.

The 21-year-old missed the Madrid Open to better prepare for his home tournament. So far in Rome, Sinner has looked unbreachable. Backed by a boisterous home crowd, Sinner eased past Thanais Kokkinaskis in the second round. He also looked comfortable against Alexander Shevchenko in the third round despite the match going into a third set.

His next opponent is World No. 31 Francisco Cerundolo. Sinner's road to glory won't be easy as he is drawn in the same half as World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, World No. 4 Casper Rudd and World No. 7 Holger Rune.

Other Italians who are hoping to break the title drought are Lorenzo Musetti (World No. 19), Lorenzo Sonego (World No. 48), and Marco Cecchinato (World No. 83).

