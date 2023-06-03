Australian coach and former tennis player Rennae Stubs has commended Coco Gauff for her remarkable maturity and composure at such a young age.

Gauff showcased her resilience at the 2023 French Open with a remarkable comeback victory over Mirra Andreeva in the third round on Saturday, June 3. She outlasted her Russian opponent, securing a hard-fought win in two hours and five minutes, with a scoreline of 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1.

Stubbs, a highly respected coach in women's tennis, expressed her admiration for Coco Gauff's mindset and attitude on her official Twitter account. She also shared her observations on Andreeva, highlighting her performance and approach to the match.

"The one thing about Coco, her composure wins her so many matches. So much of this match now is about Andreeva and her youth. Her attitude has and is costing her pts, games and probably her match," Rennae Stubbs said

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs The one thing about Coco, her composure wins her so many matches. So much of this match now is about Andreeva and her youth. Her attitude has and is costing her pts, games and probably the match. The one thing about Coco, her composure wins her so many matches. So much of this match now is about Andreeva and her youth. Her attitude has and is costing her pts, games and probably the match.

Stubbs has also provided her expertise to notable players like Karolina Pliskova and Samantha Stosur in the past. Her coaching contributions played a pivotal role in Stosur's impressive victory at the 2021 US Open, where she triumphed in the women's doubles draw alongside Zhang Shuai.

There was excitement surrounding rising Russian star Mirra Andreeva ahead of the third-round clash on Saturday. However, sixth seed Gauff displayed her exceptional skills on the clay court to keep her championship aspirations alive. The victory marks her third consecutive appearance in the fourth round at the French Open.

The American's breakthrough came last year when she reached her first Grand Slam final in Paris, narrowly missing out on the title to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Elena Rybakina, one of the favorites to win the title, has withdrawn from the tournament this year due to illness. Hence, Coco Gauff now has a fantastic opportunity to make a deep run and assert herself as a strong contender for the championship.

Coco Gauff to square off against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open

2023 French Open - Day Seven Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff will take on Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the fourth round of the French Open. She leads the head-to-head against the Slovakian 1-0 having defeated her at the 2022 Madrid Open in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

Karolina Schmiedlova arrived in Paris after back-to-back defeats at the W100 Trnava and Florence 125 tournaments. However, she managed to reverse her fortunes with impressive victories over Veronika Kudemetova, Aliona Bolsova, and Kayla Day. The 28-year-old Slovakian player is yet to lose a set at the 2023 French Open, emerging as a surprise contender at the clay court Grand Slam.

Karolina Schmiedlova and Gauff both bring a unique set of strengths to their game, making their matchup intriguing. The latter's explosiveness and aggressive approach will test Schmiedlova's defensive abilities. The Slovakian's consistency and tactical prowess, meanwhile, could pose challenges for the American.

Coco Gauff has already won a title this year - at the ASB Open - and will be eager to pass this test and progress to the next round. She will be the favorite to solve this tricky test and continue her run in Paris. The winner of this tie could square off against Iga Swiatek, Bianca Andreescu, or Lesia Tsurenko in the quarterfinals.

Poll : 0 votes