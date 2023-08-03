Meghan Markle's absence at Serena Williams' recent gender reveal party has caught the attention of Royal biographer Angela Levin, who sees it as a sign that the 23-time Grand Slam champion has "found out" the real nature of the former.

Tensions have run high between Markle and the Royal family since her marraige to Prince Harry in 2018. After a lot of backlash, Harry and Markle stepped back from their role as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020. However, the duo have retained their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meanwhile, Williams is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian, for which the pair hosted a gender reveal party over the weekend. Among those in attendance were Williams' elder sister Venus, their father Richard and step-mother Lakeisha.

Noting Markle and Harry's absence at the party, Levin asserted that it was because the 23-time Grand Slam champion has finally woken up to the fact that the Duchess of Sussex is a "taker rather than a giver." The biographer directed more insults at the former actress, saying she only thought about herself and used others to climb up the social ladder.

“Meghan is still very much thinking about herself, what she’s going to do, how it’s going to be and how she can use people to move on and climb up the ladder. I think [Serena Williams] has found that she’s a taker rather than a giver,” Levin said in an interview with GB news.

Angela Levison further pointed out Meghan Markle's absence at Wimbledon this year, which she contrasted with the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's attendance, saying:

“If [Williams] looks at our own Royal Family, she would see Catherine at Wimbledon, see how she’s behaved, what she’s done for the tennis and think actually, this woman isn’t quite right."

"We became such fast friends" - Meghan Markle reiterated her close friendship with Serena Williams last year

Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF

Despite Angela Levin's many claims to the contrary, there is no indication that Serena Williams' friendship with Meghan Markle has soured in any way. Just last year, Williams appeared on Markle's podcast and discussed her career at length.

Speaking in the podcast, Markle recalled how their friendship began, revealing that the duo met in 2010 during the Super Bowl and became "such fast friends."

"It was the same year as the Super Bowl when the Super Bowl was in New York," Meghan Markle said. "I'd never been it before and then I show up and I see you walking toward someone. I remember thinking, 'Oh my gosh, who is Serena Williams going to talk to?'"

"I looked behind me and when I turned around, you were there right in front of me...We became such fast friends," Markle added.

Serena Williams commented on the nature of their relationship as well, highlighting that they had a lot in common.

"We have a lot in common," Serena Williams said.

Most notably, Williams and her husband were in attendance at the Royal Wedding in 2018 when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot. Now, Ohanian and the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who already have a five-year-old daughter named Olympia, are about to welcome a second girl child.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas