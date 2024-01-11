"Serena Williams didn't get enough credit for being in Grand Slam finals after having her daughter" - Kim Clijsters

Former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters has stated that Serena Williams does not get enough credit for her achievements following her return to the WTA tour after the birth of her first child.

After Williams won the 2017 Australian Open, her 23rd Major, she announced that she was eight weeks pregnant and stated that she was taking a maternity leave. She gave birth to her daughter, Olympia, in September of that year.

The American returned to action in March 2018 at Indian Wells in Southern California, where she defeated Zarina Diyas and Kiki Bertens before losing in straight sets to her sister Venus.

After making her comeback, Williams came close to clinching a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, finishing as the runner-up at the Wimbledon Championships (2018 and 2019) and the French Open (2018 and 2019).

The 42-year-old announced her retirement from the sport in 2022 and was last seen in action at the US Open that year, where she beat Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Four-time Major winner Clijsters, who remains the only woman since 1980 to have returned to the sport after becoming a mother and clinching a Slam title, recalled that Williams came close to breaking that record.

“I don’t think there’s a clear answer as to why no one has done it since. Serena Williams has been very close,” she told The Telegraph.

The 40-year-old Belgian further stated that Williams does not get enough credit for her four runner-up finishes at Majors following her comeback.

“I feel like a lot of times she didn’t get enough credit for being in all those grand slam finals after having her daughter. The narrative is ‘she didn’t make it’ and it takes away from the level she was playing. I think it will happen. I think it’s just the competitive nature and depth of our sport that has increased from when I was younger,” she added.

Kim Clijsters: “Victoria Azarenka, myself, Serena Williams, we’ve been able to inspire a generation behind us”

Kim Clijsters in action at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Last year, Elina Svitolina came close to becoming the first mother since Kim Clijsters to win a Grand Slam title in nearly 15 years when she reached the Wimbledon semifinals.

At the 2024 season-opening Australian Open, which gets underway on Sunday, January 14, three women will be looking to break that record — Angelique Kerber, Naomi Osaka, and Caroline Wozniacki.

Clijsters, who now works as a pundit for various broadcasters, has stated that players often approach her for advice about starting a family.

“I’m proud, when I see Vika [Azarenka] compete - Vika, myself, Serena Williams, we’ve all been able to inspire a generation just behind us,” she said.

“I have had a lot of conversations with players, even players who don’t have kids; just to kind of pick my brain. Players that asked me, when did you know you were ready? Those kind of questions come up a lot. I say listen, if you have a dream to become a young mum, it is possible and it’s nothing to be scared of,” she added.

