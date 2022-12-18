Serena Williams and good friend Meghan Markle named among 25 most influential women of 2022

Serena Williams was named among the 25 most influential women in the world, according to the latest edition of the annual list by the Financial Times. The American tennis great's good friend and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and superstar musician Billie Ellish were among others who joined Williams at the exclusive club.

The 'Women of the Year' annual list, which is unranked, honors influential women across cultures and industries based on their contributions. The 2022 edition included excerpts from contributors who have worked or collaborated with each of the 25 women picked as the most influential this year, and artist Toyin Ojih Odutola shared her thoughts on Serena Williams. Meanwhile, Markle was introduced by British journalist Yomi Adegoke.

Earlier this year, Odutola created a portrait of Williams for the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC. In her introduction of Williams to the '25 most influential women' list, Odutola opened up about her experience collaborating with Williams for the portrait. The Nigerian-American artist praised the 23-time Grand Slam champion for always maintaining a good "poker face," which she believes Williams has mastered over the years to deal with the "unfair projections" made about her.

"I was very conscious of all the unfair projections thrown at her over the years," Odutola wrote. "I think that’s why she has such a good poker face on and off the court, because she had to contend with all of that."

Odutola cherishes the time spent with Williams, who she feels is "very kind and funny."

"Something I realised is that she is very kind, very funny and very private...She has an incredible smile and sense of humour: I saw a joy there that transcended all of the projections," Odutola added.

Artist Toyin Ojih Odutola hails the "indelible impression" left by Venus and Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Artist Toyin Ojih Odutola also spoke about the legacy of not just Serena Williams but the Williams sisters together, highlighting that their presence was "profound." Odutola said that Serena and Venus Williams' Grand Slam winning spree in the early 2000s was something that many had never seen before, and feels that they also carried their grace off the tennis court.

The 37-year-old opined that the Wiliams sisters left an "indelible impression" on people from many walks of life.

"I grew up witnessing her excellence and magnificence from afar," Odutola expressed. The Williams sisters’ presence was so profound. Grand slam win after grand slam, we’d never seen anything like that! What they represented for me, and I think for a lot of people, was beauty. On the court and off, when you see them carry themselves with such grace, it leaves an indelible impression."

Serena Williams did not make it to the 25 Most Influential Women list last year, but Naomi Osaka was featured and was introduced with a column written by Billie Jean King.

