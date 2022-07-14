Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov catch up in London

Tennis players Serena Williams and Grigor Dimitrov were recently seen chilling together in London where they came to participate in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

A photograph emerged on social media where the duo were dressed in casuals and Williams could be seen clicking on a selfie with the Bulgarian star. Williams' older half-sister, Isha Price, who is a producer in the film industry, shared a series of photographs on her Instagram and among them was one with the duo of Dimitrov and Williams.

"Dear London, From Tea time to Thundercats, concerts to peek-a-boos, dinner parties to selfies with friends, museums to - well more tea time and time with my favorite people, it was a blast!! Shall we do it again? Until then," Price wrote.

Corbin @Dr_CorbinCWong Nice to see Serena and Grigor got to hang out in London. 📸: Isha on IG Nice to see Serena and Grigor got to hang out in London. 📸: Isha on IG https://t.co/wywWIyKlnh

Unfortunately, neither of the players could make it to the second round of the tournament. While serving in the second set of his first-round match against Steve Johnson, Dimitrov realized something was wrong with his leg. He retired mid-match, sending the American into the second round. While the Bulgarian won the first set 6-4, he was 5-2 down in the second when the match was stopped.

Serena Williams' much awaited comeback short-lived

Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd after her first-round loss.

Returning to action after a year-long layoff, Serena Williams faced World No. 115 Harmony Tan of France in the first round of Wimbledon. The American icon lost 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(7) against the 24-year-old. This was the first match for the 23-time Grand Slam champion since the 2021 Wimbledon, where a leg injury forced her to retire in the first round against Belarusian player Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis



For the first time since Jan 5, 1998 neither Serena Williams nor Roger Federer are inside the WTA/ATP Rankings top 100.



Both players are currently unranked (first time since 1997). HISTORYFor the first time since Jan 5, 1998 neither Serena Williams nor Roger Federer are inside the WTA/ATP Rankings top 100.Both players are currently unranked (first time since 1997). HISTORY 📚For the first time since Jan 5, 1998 neither Serena Williams nor Roger Federer are inside the WTA/ATP Rankings top 100.Both players are currently unranked (first time since 1997). https://t.co/YLfmfbZD3e

Williams did not feature in the entry list of players released by Wimbledon earlier in June. The 40-year-old shocked the tennis world by announcing her entry into the main draw as a wildcard. To prepare for the Grand Slam, she teamed up with World No. 5 Ons Jabeur to take part at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne.

They won their first two matches and reached the semifinals before a knee injury to Jabeur forced them to withdraw from the event.

Due to her absence for a year, the American slipped to No. 1204 in the WTA rankings and since there were no ranking points at this year's Wimbledon, Williams is now unranked for the first time in her career, as is Roger Federer. The last time the American won a Major was at the 2017 Australian Open. She lost title clashes on four occasions after that.

