Serena Williams to be honored as fashion icon at FIT Gala

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams will be honored as a fashion icon at the upcoming FIT gala. The 40-year-old is one of four honorees alongside film producer Debra Martin Chase, Harlem's Fashion Row CEO Brandice Daniel and businesswoman Aerin Lauder.

The FIT Gala is organized by New York City's Fashion Institute of Technology and will take place on 13 April. The event is described as "an evening where luminaries from New York’s premier industries come together to support the next generation of leaders in fashion, cosmetics, fragrance, and jewelry."

USA TODAY @USATODAY The Fashion Institute of Technology is honoring a new batch of visionaries, including Serena Williams and "The Equalizer" producer Debra Martin Chase, for its 2022 awards gala. usatoday.com/story/life/fas… The Fashion Institute of Technology is honoring a new batch of visionaries, including Serena Williams and "The Equalizer" producer Debra Martin Chase, for its 2022 awards gala. usatoday.com/story/life/fas…

"We are so proud to recognize these outstanding leaders –– women who have made a profound impact in their respective industries spanning fashion, beauty, sports and entertainment," FIT president Joyce Brown said. "Each one –– in her creativity, determination, drive, and self-confidence –– serve as role models for FIT's talented students who are inspired by their many achievements."

Serena Williams is one of the finest tennis players of all time, but she is also well known in fashion circles. The American launched her own clothing line called S for Serena in 2019 as well as a jewelry line last year.

Serena Williams is prepared for retirement

Serena Williams has said that she is prepared for the day of her retirement

Serena Williams has not featured since her first-round withdrawal at last year's Wimbledon Championships. The American suffered a leg injury during her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and was unable to continue. She has not been seen on the court since.

Williams did not compete at the Australian Open and as a result, her ranking slipped to 242. It is unclear when she plans to return to action. She hasn't provided a concrete update regarding a comeback, but has posted snaps of herself on the practice court.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Williams said she is prepared for the day she has to announce her retirement.

"I am prepared for [the day of my retirement]. I've been prepared for that day for over a decade. If you've seen King Richard, you know that my dad always said, "You've got to prepare!" So, I've been prepared for that," Williams said. "You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan."

LaWanda @lawanda50



etonline.com/serena-william… Serena Williams plans to be at the Red Carpet for the Academy Awards. Also talks about preparing for retirement (when it’s time) and possibly having more kids. Serena Williams plans to be at the Red Carpet for the Academy Awards. Also talks about preparing for retirement (when it’s time) and possibly having more kids. etonline.com/serena-william…

The 40-year-old will not be keen on hanging up her racket before equaling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, a milestone she has been chasing since 2017.

Edited by Arvind Sriram