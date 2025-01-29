Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian backtracks after claiming $160M-worth Giants legend saw similarities between him & Justin Tuck

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently drew the attention of NFL legend Justin Tuck after suggesting he had a similar playing style in the past. The 41-year-old later clarified that it was actually two-time Super Bowl winner, Eli Manning who had pointed out those similarities.

On Tuesday, January 28, Ohanian shared a clip on X reminiscing about his childhood days and highlighting his time playing basketball and American football. The Reddit co-founder revealed that while his parents initially didn’t allow him to play football, he eventually got the chance in high school. Additionally, he mentioned being compared to NFL legend Justin Tuck.

"I was told my game was a lot like @JustinTuck and if things had gone a different way maybe I’d have won a couple Super Bowls," he said.

Alexis Ohanian's comments were later shared by Justin Tuck himself who asked:

"Who told you that?"

The tech entrepreneur responded with a laughing emoji tagging Eli Manning, who has a net worth of $160 million (according to Celebrity Net worth). Moreover, Tuck jokingly tried to involve Manning in the conversation.

"Sounds like something E would say! Lol," Tuck replied.

Ohanian humorously responded, suggesting that although Manning didn't explicitly say it, he likely felt it on some level.

"Admittedly, he didn't actually say it, but I think I could tell he felt it on some level," he said.

Serena Williams' husband also shared a meme from the renowned show The Office on his Instagram story, humorously highlighting the similarities between his younger self and Tuck.

Watch his Instagram story below:

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @alexisohanian)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is an avid American football enthusiast

Alexis Ohanian at Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is a passionate American football fan and has frequently expressed his support for his favorite NFL team, the Washington Commanders.

Ohanian rooted for the Commanders throughout the 2024 season, often sharing his post-game analysis. However, his frustration with his team’s performance became apparent following their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles cruised to a commanding 55-23 victory, with quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley playing pivotal roles in propelling them to the Super Bowl.

Ohanian later expressed frustration on X, questioning why the Commanders couldn't neutralize Barkley.

"We need an answer for Saquon," he wrote.

Ohanian also voiced skepticism regarding a few umpire calls during the Commanders' NFC Championship Game.

