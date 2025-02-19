Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride after being called 'great dad' to his daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beamed with pride over his daughter Olympia's presence at a TGL match. The renowned tech entrepreneur couldn't stop himself from gushing over the adorable comments from fans who called him a "great dad".

WTA legend Serena Williams was recently seen stepping into the arena for a match between the Los Angeles Golf Club and the Atlanta Drive Golf Club. Being a proud co-owner of LAGC, the 23-time Grand Slam champion also brought her daughter Olympia along for the exciting matchup.

Recently, a video of Serena Williams entering the match arena caught the attention of fans on social media. In the short clip shared by ESPN's official X account, the WTA legend was seen waiving her hand over daughter Olympia's head as they walked in with their summer outfits on.

Alexis Ohanian proudly reshared the video, reminding fans of his daughter's share in LAGC's ownership.

"And LAGC co-owner @OlympiaOhanian," he wrote.

A fan account with the name @GirlsLoveBravo gushed over the adorable scenes, commenting:

"Armenian girls rule the world! You’re such a great dad"

Alexis Ohanian couldn't stop himself from gushing over the adorable comment as he responded:

"Raising queens here."

Serena Williams watched LAGC’s match against Atlanta Drive GC in the TGL tournament. Her team lost 6-5 in overtime to Arthur Blank’s team. This marked their first-ever defeat in TGL history. LAGC was leading 5-2 with four holes left but couldn’t hold on against Billy Horschel’s team. Fans were disappointed by the loss but Tommy Fleetwood’s performance somehow compensated for the overall show.

Serena Williams stuns in beach outfit, bringing younger daughter Adira into the spotlight

Serena Williams at the Miami Celebrity Sightings - September 13, 2014 - Source: Getty

WTA legend Serena Williams recently shared adorable glimpses of her fun beach session with daughter Olympia. While Olympia is generally seen spending her weekends alongside Alexis Ohanian, the tennis legend made sure to not keep the little toddler deprived of fans' attention.

The 43-year-old shared a carousel of pictures from her beach outing with the little one in her arms.

"My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I could not say no," she captioned her post.

In one picture, Serena Williams was seen holding Adira’s hands as the little one dipped her feet in the ocean. Other pictures showed the tennis legend carrying her daughter while waving at the camera with a bright smile.

